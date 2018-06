1 of 8 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

It’s as if everyone realized that spring’s smashing hues were such a hit, there was no reason to tone them down. The difference now is that there’s less focus on color blocking. Clothes and accessories in the same palette are fall’s newest BFFs. Invest in one intense shade-whether it be emerald, fuchsia, scarlet, or canary-and then work it as hard as a thief with an alibi. Don’t hold back.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Ignore the old finger-wagging for going matchy-matchy. To safeguard against overkill, reveal a hint of skin: It could be a bare shoulder (see Prabal Gurung’s romantic one-shoulder dress) or legs sheathed with black sheers (rather than opaque tights). Resist pairing with neutrals like gray or beige (too safe and too ’90s). And punctuate your glow with a poppy-red lip.



Photos: (left to right) The Row, Versace, Prabal Gurung, Blumarine