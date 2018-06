1 of 6 MCV Photo

WHY WE LOVE IT

A dress is the swiftest way to look pulled together, but it’s even more delightful when you can choose from hues that look as if they were plucked from a toddler’s box of Crayolas. These garments have such ease (no bandage versions here), they’re a great way to start the day. What could be more comfortable?



HOW TO WEAR IT

They come pin-tucked, shirtwaisted, loose, belted, or A-line, with and without sleeves-so at least one will surely flatter you. Let your favorite brilliant color do all the work. Accessorize with natural shades like saddle and wheat. Legs go bare. Choose nude shoes (flats or sandals) rather than darker hues.







Photos: (left to right) Burberry Prorsum, Peter Som, Carolina Herrera, Stella McCartney