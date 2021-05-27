11 Ways to Tackle Summer’s Bold, Bright Color Trend for Under $50
Every season, Amazon predicts the biggest fashion trends of the following few months and dedicates a section of clothing, shoes, and accessories to each. For summer 2021, bright pops of color secured one of those trend spots, and is being celebrated with a shopping hub featuring everything from bold dresses and colorful swimsuits to neon shoes and bags. Below, we rounded up the best bright-colored summer fashion available on Amazon — all for under $50.
- Meladyan Ribbed Racerback Cropped Tank Top, $15
- Madewell Whisper Shout Cotton V-Neck Tank Top, $19
- Wild Meadow Sleeveless Tank Knit Swing Dress, $20
- Shekini Ruffle 2-Piece Bikini, $25
- Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress, $40
- The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Pull-On Loose-Fit Short, $40
- Vanlinker Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses, $11
- Sembook Retro Classic Shoulder Bag, $18
- Yoki Square-Toe Platform Sandal, $21
- Steve Madden Soulful Slide Sandal, $33 (Originally $40)
- The Drop Amelie Strappy Square-Toe Heeled Sandal, $50
The easiest way to put together an outfit in the summer is with a one-and-done dress. This polyester spaghetti strap maxi dress comes in 15 bright colors and patterns, including neon pink, red floral print, and yellow polka dots. It has smocking on the back, a cinched waist, a zipper closure, side pockets, and adjustable straps.
"I love this dress," one reviewer wrote. "It's light and airy and fits really well. It's a nice, flattering cut. It is bright, and although the fabric is thin, you can't see through it. The best part? It has pockets! It's nice and long, so it works well for a more dressy event, but also is good for just a picnic."
If bright shoes are more your thing, check out this pair of red, strappy, square-toed, heeled sandals. They're made from faux leather with a padded footbed, a rubber outsole, and a 2.6-inch block heel. You can wear these with everything from denim cutoff shorts and a T-shirt to a formal dress.
"These are so pretty, and I find them easy to walk in," a shopper shared. "Also, I think they are comfy enough that I could spend a whole night in them. They don't fall off, and they aren't too high — two things that I was looking for. Overall, I really like them."
For a bold accessory moment, this $18 yellow, croc-embossed faux-leather handbag is all you need. It comes with both an adjustable crossbody strap and an adjustable shoulder strap, and it has a zipper closure with a convenient keychain. If bright yellow isn't for you, you can also shop the bag in more neutral colors.
"This purse is absolutely gorgeous," a reviewer said. "It is so fun and looks stylish with so many outfits. The compartment is open, with one small side pocket zipper, so it's perfect for putting your essentials — phone, wallet, keys, chapstick, etc. in and heading out. It looks beautiful, unique, and high-end. My new favorite purse."
With the hottest days of the year right around the corner, now is the time to get your summer wardrobe ready. Shop Amazon's entire summer trends edit here.