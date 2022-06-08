This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon

While it's easy to fall into the trap of wearing neutral tones all year round, the summer months are a great opportunity to experiment with color. Whether you start small with bold accessories or fully commit to the theme with a monochromatic fit from head to toe, now is the time to spice up your seasonal wardrobe. Luckily, Amazon just launched an entire section of summer brights, and it's full of designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for under $100.