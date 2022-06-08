This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
While it's easy to fall into the trap of wearing neutral tones all year round, the summer months are a great opportunity to experiment with color. Whether you start small with bold accessories or fully commit to the theme with a monochromatic fit from head to toe, now is the time to spice up your seasonal wardrobe. Luckily, Amazon just launched an entire section of summer brights, and it's full of designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for under $100.
Some standout options include a pair of shimmery Freedom Moses slide sandals for $50, an English Factory maxi dress for an impressive 40 percent off, and a pair of Z Supply cotton shorts that effortlessly combine comfort and style. Below, you'll find more under-$100 colorful fashion available to shop at Amazon.
Shop Bright Fashion Under $100:
- The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock-Neck Rib Sweater, $30
- Madewell Nylon Baseball Cap, $32
- Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Roberta Earrings, $45
- Freedom Moses Two-Band Slides, $50
- The Drop Pattie High Block-Heeled Mule Sandal, $50
- English Factory Colorblock Maxi Dress, $54 (Originally $90)
- Z Supply Naila Shorts, $58
- House of Want H.O.W. We Are Chic Top-Handle Bag, $83 (Originally $118)
- Free People Adella Slip Dress, $88
- English Factory Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $90
Breezy sundresses are essential for the summer heat, and the Free People Adella Slip Dress is a simple way to stay cool and hop on the bright colors trend. It's made from viscose, cotton, and nylon, and it has a V-neckline with lace details and an asymmetrical ruffled hemline. Plus, it has two sets of adjustable shoulder straps, so you can customize the fit to your proportions. And according to one shopper, it's the "most comfortable dress that's ever been made."
If you'd rather start with a bright handbag, consider the We Are Chic Top-Handle Bag from House of Want while it's on sale for $83. It's made from ruched faux leather and has a foldover top with a magnetic snap closure, removable chain-link strap, interior zippered pocket, and built-in card slots. Wear it casually as a crossbody with jean shorts and a casual tee, or hold it by the top-handle to dress it up with a flowy summer dress.
For shoes, the Pattie Block-Heeled Mule Sandals from The Drop are a cute and affordable choice. Made from croc-embossed faux leather, the $50 shoes have a 3.5-inch chunky heel and a thick band across the top. You can choose from nine colors, including neon green and bright orange. Given their versatile shape, these sandals look good with "jeans, skirts, dresses, and leggings," according to one shopper.
You can't beat these low prices for such high-quality finds, so be sure to stock up on bright-colored clothes, shoes, and accessories from Amazon for the summer days ahead.
