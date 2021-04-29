Brie Larson Combined Two Intimidating Trends Into One Upsettingly Good Outfit
Maybe we should start a petition to get Brie Larson on Bridgerton. I have not yet indulged in the show on Netflix (I know, I know!), but I have stared at its costumes for hours on end, and Larson’s recent Instagram post might as well be her audition.
Earlier this week, Larson uploaded a photo of herself in a white lacy vintage corset top and the just-released Ganni x Levi’s paper bag jeans. Her caption was simple: “The modern Bridgerton.” She’s right. Her look is upsettingly good; it’s exactly what the cast would wear if Bridgerton took place in 2021. And honestly, it’s not too far off from what we’ll be wearing this summer.
Corset tops are a huge trend right now, but part of their appeal is that they’re timeless — they’ve quite literally been around for hundreds of years. Social media seems to be particularly obsessed with them, which means if you haven't invested in one yet, you’ll likely be influenced to buy one soon enough.
If you’re worried about things being too tight, Larson has the solution: Just style your corset top with a pair of loose (and slightly controversial) paper bag pants. Paper bag pants haven’t technically been trending recently, but with looser, baggier pants taking over fashion right now, they’re bound to make a comeback. It makes sense, since they’re basically the opposite of skinny jeans. Not to mention, one of the trendiest brands of the moment made the pair Larson endorsed.
We’re likely to see more than a couple of takes on this look in the weeks to come. If you’re impatiently awaiting season 2 of Bridgerton, dressing like a modern-day character seems like the perfect way to bide your time.
Shop corset tops and paper bag pants below to create your own Bridgerton-inspired look.
