Brie Larson Channeled the ’70s in a Fluffy Robe We Simply Must Own Now
All eyes may have been on awards season fashion for the past few months, but we're still interested in the comfy things that celebrities haven't stopped wearing (and buying) since the pandemic began. As plenty of them have shown over the past few months, relaxed loungewear is a whole fashion moment.
Just look at Brie Larson, who cosplayed as a '70s bombshell in nothing but a Barefoot Dreams robe in a recent Instagram post. The Captain Marvel actor channelled Farrah Fawcett in the brand's CozyChic heathered pink robe, complete with dramatic blonde waves (with curtain bangs!), a peachy-pink lip, and perfectly fluffy brows, providing proof that glam lounge is very much alive and easily achievable.
While you can certainly work as strong a look as Larson did, hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers love the Barefoot Dreams robe on slower days with slippers, ice cream, and a face mask on the couch. The CozyChic offers "snuggly comfort" and is totally worth the splurge, they say. "This robe is super soft, comfortable, and warm," said a reviewer, who added that it's "like a blanket." (And if that's what you're really in the market for, then go for the Chrissy Teigen-approved CozyChic throw.)
Larson's latest post follows Dakota Johnson's, who convinced us that a silk robe is the camera-ready hack to looking put-together and gave us a whole new appreciation for the closet staple. Bonus: It also makes a classic present for Mother's Day.
The CozyChic robe is available at Nordstrom as of this writing, but stock has been fluctuating for days, with certain colors occasionally selling out, including Larson's exact pink colorway. Grab the robe whose name says it all at Nordstrom while you can.
- Drop Everything—Ilia Beauty’s Friends and Family Sale Is Live
- This $8 Anti-Aging Eye Serum Makes Wrinkles “Disappear More and More Every Day”
- The Sneaker Every Supermodel Keeps Wearing on Repeat Is Finally on Sale at Amazon
- Celebrities Have Been Secretly Wearing This Affordable Jean Brand Available on Amazon for Years