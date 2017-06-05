Cool Gifts for Your Bridesmaids Beyond the Usual Cheesy Jewelry

one love photography/www.onelove-photo.com, Cass Loh
Alexis Bennett
Jun 05, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Planning the perfect wedding can cause more headaches than expected for busy brides. But there's one thing you don't have to worry about: And that's what to get for your bridesmaids. They're your closest friends, so finding a gift that will make them feel appreciated really isn't as tough as you think.

Our advice: Always go after items that are both functional and pretty. So forget about the boring jewelry, and try surprising your bridesmaids with a cool gift that they can put to good use long after the wedding.

Below you'll find nine gift ideas to help you start shopping for your bridesmaids.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Patricia Green Pretty Pouf Faux Fur Slipper

Bridesmaids will enjoy these pretty slippers while getting dressed on your special day, and they'll be able to put them to good use long after.

$72
2 of 9 Courtesy

TASHA 3-Pack Embellished Bobby Pins

These dainty hair accesories are a chic way to keep flyaways at bay. And they can be used for special occassions or to simply add a touch of sparkle to an everyday ponytail.

$16
3 of 9 Courtesy

D.S. & DURGA Portable Fireplace Candle

Don't let this pretty little peach candle fool you. Its powerful scent will make any room smell like it has a cozy fireplace.

$65
4 of 9 Courtesy

Lucy Made Me Gold Glitter Coin Purse

You can use this pretty pouch to package your bridesmaids gifts, or let the girls use it as a fancy traveling pouch.

$20
5 of 9 Courtesy

Paul and Joe Beaute Beauty Mirror

This gorgeous compact is a savior for the girl on-the-go. It even has the ability to stand up alone when your hands are too busy.

$30
6 of 9 Courtesy

HONEYDEW INTIMATES Jersey Robe

The girls will fall in love with this super soft robe. And the more you buy, the more you save. So you might as well grab two for $60.

$38
7 of 9 Courtesy

Minimergency Kit for Brides & Bridesmaids

Don't let anything ruin your day—not even Mother Nature. This kit has everything to tackle just about any emergency.

$18
8 of 9 Courtesy

Blushing Bouquet iPhone Case

These cute, little cases will unite your entire bridal party, and make their iPhones look wedding appropriate.

$36
9 of 9 Courtesy

CLINIQUE Chubby Treats Set

You can never have too many nude lipsticks. Your bridesmaids will go crazy over this set of sheer balms.

$18

