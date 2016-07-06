13 Lingerie Pieces to Wear on Your Wedding Night

Once you've settled on the perfect dress and picked all your wedding day accessories, it's time to think about your first night as husband and wife. A set of luxurious lingerie will make you feel so much sexier and will surely set your man's heart on fire. Take it from us—this is the perfect occasion to splurge on pricey, good quality undergarments that can last you for years. Whether you're into Chantilly lace, soft silk, or fine tulle, these lingerie pieces will surely take your future husband's breath away and make your wedding night a memorable one.

