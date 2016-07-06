13 Lingerie Pieces to Wear on Your Wedding Night

Dobrina Zhekova
Jul 06, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Once you've settled on the perfect dress and picked all your wedding day accessories, it's time to think about your first night as husband and wife. A set of luxurious lingerie will make you feel so much sexier and will surely set your man's heart on fire. Take it from us—this is the perfect occasion to splurge on pricey, good quality undergarments that can last you for years. Whether you're into Chantilly lace, soft silk, or fine tulle, these lingerie pieces will surely take your future husband's breath away and make your wedding night a memorable one.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Only Hearts

Bralette; $46; journelle.com

Thong; $38; journelle.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

L'Agent

$155; avenue32.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

Agent Provocateur

Underwired bra; $135; net-a-porter.com

Tulle briefs; $120; net-a-porter.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Hanky Panky

Bralette; $65; journelle.com

Thong; $29; journelle.com

Garter belt; $64; journelle.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

La Perla

Lace bra; $705; net-a-porter.com

Briefs; $670; net-a-porter.com

Garter belt; $375; net-a-porter.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Fleur of England

Bra; $180; journelle.com

Briefs; $180; journelle.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Myla

Bra; $180; myla.com

Thong; $90; myla.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

Journelle

$188; journelle.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

Fleur of England

Bra; $157; fleurofengland.com

Thong; $85; fleurofengland.com

Suspender belt; $98; fleurofengland.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

L'Agent

Bra; $74; journelle.com

Thong; $44; journelle.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

L'Agent

$180; journelle.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

Fleur of England

Bra; $137; fleurofengland.com

Thong; $79; fleurofengland.com

Suspender belt; $119; fleurofengland.com

