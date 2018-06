Bridal Gowns Inspired by the Red Carpet

1 of 32

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Frank Miclotta/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

1 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images White Hot: Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence in Dior with Neil Lane jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch.

2 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage White Hot: Robin Wright Robin Wright in a Reem Acra gown.

3 of 31 Frank Miclotta/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images White Hot: Malin Akerman Malin Akerman in Marchesa and Neil Lane jewels.

4 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images White Hot: Sarah Paulson Sarah Paulson in a Marchesa gown, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

5 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images White Hot: Kristen Bell Kristen Bell in Roberto Cavalli with Piaget jewels and a Ferragamo clutch.

6 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage White Hot: Kelly Osbourne Kelly Osbourne in Badgley Mischka.

7 of 31 Michael Buckner/Getty Images White Hot: Maria Menounos Maria Menounos in Johanna Johnson and Jack Vartanian earrings.

8 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Demure Pastels: Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong’o in a Prada gown and a gold Fred Leighton headband and jewelry.

9 of 31 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images Demure Pastels: Julie Bowen Julie Bowen in Zac Posen and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

10 of 31 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Demure Pastels: Jessica Biel Jessica Biel in Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

11 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Demure Pastels: Cobie Smulders Cobie Smulders in J. Mendel and Irene Neuwirth jewels.

12 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage Demure Pastels: Laura Dern Laura Dern in Alberta Ferretti and Brumani rings.

13 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage Plunging Neckline: Kate Hudson Kate Hudson in Versace and Neil Lane jewelry.

14 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Plunging Neckline: Margot Robbie Margot Robbie in Gucci and Christian Louboutin shoes.

15 of 31 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images Plunging Neckline: Claire Danes Claire Danes in Armani Prive and Neil Lane jewelry.

16 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Plunging Neckline: Kate Mara Kate Mara in J. Mendel.

17 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Plunging Neckline: Guiliana Rancic Guiliana Rancic in Paolo Sebastian with Forevermark diamond earrings.

18 of 31 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS Plunging Neckline: Anna Kendrick Anna Kendrick in Azzaro with Chimento earrings and a Joan Hornig cuff.

19 of 31 AKM-GSI Plunging Neckline: Sosie Bacon Sosie Bacon in a Rhea Costa dress and Neil Lane jewelry.

20 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage 3D Blossoms: Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett in Armani and Chopard earrings.

21 of 31 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images 3D Blossoms: Kerry Washington Kerry Washington in Marchesa and Fred Leighton jewelry with an Edie Parker clutch.

22 of 31 Kevin Mazur/WireImage 3D Blossoms: Jenna Dewan Tatum Jenna Dewan Tatum in Reem Acra.

23 of 31 Lester Cohen/WireImage 3D Blossoms: Sara Bareilles Sara Bareilles in Blumarine with Penny Preville jewels and a Thalé Blanc clutch.

24 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Neo-Deco: Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie in Elie Saab Couture with diamond earrings by Robert Procop.

25 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Neo-Deco: Lady Gaga Lady Gaga in Versace Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

26 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage Neo-Deco: Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner in Oscar de la Renta with a clutch by the designer and Forevermark diamonds.

27 of 31 ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Neo-Deco: Kristin Chenoweth Kristin Chenoweth in Roberto Cavalli and Neil Lane jewels.

28 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Neo-Deco: Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale in a Zuhair Murad gown with an Edie Parker clutch.

29 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage Laser Point Texture: Beyonce Beyonce in a Michael Costello gown.

30 of 31 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS Laser Point Texture: Taylor Swift Taylor Swift in Gucci.

