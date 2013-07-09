6 Gorgeous Bridal Gowns From Couture Fashion Week

Getty; Wireimage
Andrea Cheng
Jul 09, 2013 @ 9:15 am

The perfect wedding dress is the stuff of girlhood dreams, and after eyeing the opulent one-of-a-kind bridal couture gowns at Fall 2013 Couture Fashion Week, our dreams have only grown bigger. The bridal look in a couture show, a.k.a. "The Bride," wraps up each show as the closing number, bringing a whole new meaning to “going out with a bang.” Click through to see the roundup of wedding head-turners from Couture Fashion Week, from Chanel's sweet and sheer tiers to Elie Saab's dramatic tulle layers embroidered with quartz, crystal and glitter.

MORE:
Fall 2013 Couture Fashion Week Cheat Sheet 
36 Gowns From Couture Fashion Week
The Prettiest Designs, Straight From Paris

1 of 6 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Zuhair Murad

Dripping in embroidered lace, the bridal look at Zuhair Murad perfectly embodies gothic romanticism.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Catwalking/Getty Images

Elie Saab

The statement of the show-the bridal look is a sparkly sea of quartz, crystal and glitter, complete with a matching veil.
3 of 6 Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

Chanel

Embellished sheer tiers make this Chanel number dreamy and ethereal.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Catwalking/Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier

Thanks to the exaggerated silhouette, the Jean Paul Gaultier bride flaunts a ton of tulle that carve out an hourglass figure.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Imaxtree

Giambattista Valli

The high-low hemline effect makes a big impact. The full asymmetrical skirt shows off lean legs and, of course, the shoes.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Ulyana Sergeenko

Clad in bright white satin, Ulyana Sergeenko's bride had an empire waist, subtle diamond-shaped detailing and billowy sleeves.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!