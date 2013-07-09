6 Gorgeous Bridal Gowns From Couture Fashion Week

The perfect wedding dress is the stuff of girlhood dreams, and after eyeing the opulent one-of-a-kind bridal couture gowns at Fall 2013 Couture Fashion Week, our dreams have only grown bigger. The bridal look in a couture show, a.k.a. "The Bride," wraps up each show as the closing number, bringing a whole new meaning to “going out with a bang.” Click through to see the roundup of wedding head-turners from Couture Fashion Week, from Chanel's sweet and sheer tiers to Elie Saab's dramatic tulle layers embroidered with quartz, crystal and glitter.

