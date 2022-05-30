Shoppers Get "So Many Compliments" on This Breezy $25 Beach Cover-Up That Comes in 34 Colors
If you've already stocked up on brand new swimwear, protective SPF, and a solid weekender bag, you're *almost* ready for summer travel. Complete your packing with trendy poolside looks and a cover-up that can be worn on and off the beach.
If you're in pursuit of summer style perfection this season, Amazon shoppers believe they've found the "perfect" summer cover-up that's both "versatile" and "flattering." The Breezy Lane Beach Cover-Up is breathable and lightweight viscose material, and costs only $25. The beach cardigan sits right around the knees, making it the perfect option for day-to-night transitions. The flattering high-low cut is angled to show off more skin in the front, while the sleeves are wide and slouchy for a relaxed summer vibe.
The popular cover-up comes in 34 colors, each featuring a chic floral, paisley, or tie-dye design, so you're sure to find one that matches every suit in your collection. Colors range from cool neutrals like black, white, and gray, to vibrant summer shades such as russet orange, mustard, skyblue, and rose. Amazon shoppers can't help but order multiple cover-ups in various patterns because the options are that "beautiful."
With over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Breezy Lane Beach Cover-Up is beloved by reviewers who get endless compliments when they wear it. "This piece is versatile," one person said. "I have worn it as a bathing suit cover and with a white top and white jeans — a nice boost to my outfit!"
"I loved how breathable this fabric was," someone else added. "Coming from Arizona, I wore this with a dress in 90-plus-degree weather, and I felt like this blew perfectly in the wind, and didn't weigh me down or add any heat."
Another shopper wrote, the cover-up "fits perfectly" and is "incredibly soft," even though it only comes in one size. "The colors are vibrant and gorgeous!"
So, before you pack your bag for Memorial Day weekend, save a spot for the Breezy Lane Beach Cover-Up, available for $25 at Amazon.