Shoppers Get "So Many Compliments" on This Breezy $25 Beach Cover-Up That Comes in 34 Colors

If you're in pursuit of summer style perfection this season, Amazon shoppers believe they've found the "perfect" summer cover-up that's both "versatile" and "flattering." The Breezy Lane Beach Cover-Up is breathable and lightweight viscose material, and costs only $25. The beach cardigan sits right around the knees, making it the perfect option for day-to-night transitions. The flattering high-low cut is angled to show off more skin in the front, while the sleeves are wide and slouchy for a relaxed summer vibe.