Runway Bride: See the Swoon-Worthy Wedding Dresses From Couture Fashion Week

When couturiers whip together a line-up of beyond exquisite creations, they typically save the last for the best (read: the bride). True to form, the brides who swept down the aisle runway at the spring 2015 collections during Couture Fashion Week were absolutely breathtaking.

At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld closed his high-fashion garden with a bride (above, center) whose skirt and train consisted of a cascading deluge of blooms (that took something like a team of a billion to make). Other designers, like Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, dialed up the drama, with extravagant wedding dresses that ballooned at the waist and spanned the entire width of the runway.

Even for the collections that skipped the bridal finale altogether (a practice that has become increasingly common), there was no shortage of jaw-dropping designs that could easily pass for wedding dresses. Alexis Mabille sent out a draped ivory column complete with a decadent sheer lace cape (left), and Jean Paul Gaultier concocted a playful white off-the-shoulder frock with sheer layers of tulle (right).

From daring cut-out pieces to dreamy embroidered numbers, take a look at the dresses that are fit for a bride on her Big Day. Get ready to swoon.

PHOTOS: Breathtaking Bridal Dresses From Spring 2015 Couture Fashion Week