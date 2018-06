17 of 27 Courtesy

Breast Cancer Awareness products

The Goods: The designer, herself a breast cancer survivor created a collection including everything from socks and totes to tanks and charm bracelets.

The Give Back: All proceeds go to Fashion Targets Breast Cancer and The Weill Cornell Breast Center at Presbyterian Hospital where Johnson was treated.

Buy it Now: Be Strong Tote, $75; 2-pack crew socks, $20 at betseyjohnson.com.