This Handbag Is So Popular, Every Fashion Editor I Know Is Thinking About Buying It

There were Gucci slides in 2017 and the return of Christian Dior saddle bags in 2018. And although the year isn't over yet, I feel confident in saying that this, my friends, is the year of Bottega Veneta. The Italian fashion house is experiencing a major revival since the release of its Fall 2019 collection, a first for newly appointed creative director Daniel Lee, who was previously in charge of ready-to-wear at Céline during Phoebe Philo's reign.

Bottega Veneta has an ever-growing list of 'it' items that are dominating right now. The brand's square-toe heels, with their sharp, exaggerated corners, are so popular, I wouldn't be surprised if influencers continued wearing the pedicure-flaunting sandals even on the coldest of fall days. And the Bottega Veneta The Pouch bag has completely taken over the entire street style scene.

Just about every stylish celeb owns it. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been spotted at the gym with her beige and white version of the bag and she's styling it with every single one of her outfits lately. Seriously, click through the images in her outfit-of-the-day post below, and you'll see exactly what I'm talking about.

Sofia Vergara pairs the tan color bag with casual jeans and a T-shirt.

Elsa Hosk is also keeping the trendy Bottega Veneta bag on repeat.

Similarly, every single fashion editor that I know has The Pouch on their wishlist. The reason why it hasn't officially made it's way into my closet is because the price tag is slightly higher than the monthly rent on my one-bedroom apartment. But if I conveniently came across an extra $2,400, best believe I'm adding the sleek bag to my collection, too.