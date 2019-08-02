Transition Your Summer Dresses Into Fall With This One Key Item

Image zoom MEGA

It's already August, which means the end of summer is approaching quickly. Yes, that's slightly depressing, but it's not all bad news. You can still wear your summer dresses as the weather begins to cool off. A little cardigan, the perfect white tee, or a denim jacket are all clever ways to extend the life of your favorite dress. But the most important thing to keep in mind when transitioning summer dresses into fall is a great pair of boots.

Trust me: Those dresses will look just as good with a new pair of booties as they do with those sandals. And so many style stars are already demonstrating how it's done. You can go all rock 'n' roll in tough combat boots or boho chic in tall suede boots à la Amal Clooney. There really is no right or wrong way to do it.

But if you need a little inspiration, check out the flawlessly executed boot-and-dress pairings below.

Kendall Jenner

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Shop It: The Reformation Rouen Dress, $168; nordstrom.com. Stuart Weitzman Milla Boots, $795; stuartweitzman.com. Carolina Lemke Sunglasses, $90; modaoperandi.com.

Chrissy Teigen

Image zoom Backgrid

Shop It: Chloe Scalloped Dress, $1,473; farfetch.com. Saint Laurent Suede Niki Boots, $798; net-a-porter.com. Sensi Studio Cordovez Hat, $270; modaoperandi.com. Chloe Octagon-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses, $420; bloomingdales.com.

Romee Strijd

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Shop It: Etro Floral Ruffle Dress, $2,925; saks.com. Etro Buckled Ankle Boots, $1,530; luisaviaroma.com.

Behati Prinsloo

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Shop It: Paco Rabanne Checked Cotton-Blend Dress, $490; net-a-porter.com. Louis Vuitton Boots, $1,360; louisvuitton.com.

Ciara

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Shop It: Off White Shirt Dress, not available. Casadei Covered Boots.

Olivia Munn

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Shop It: Thom Browne Classic Shirtdress, $520; farfetch.com. Casadei Blade Over-the-Knee Boots, $1,321; farfetch.com.

Camila Morrone

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Shop It: Coach Asymmetrical Dress, $695; coach.com. Coach Lace-Up Chain Bootie, $495; coach.com.

Irina Shayk

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Shop It: The Reformation Lindsay Dress, $98; nordstrom.com. Dr. Martens 1460Alt Boots, $160; zappos.com. Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $90; amazon.com.

Amal Clooney

Image zoom MEGA

Shop It: Alberta Ferretti Crochet Dress, $1,750; barneys.com. Alberta Ferretti Suede Boots, $1,295; barneys.com.