The Supermodel-Loved Cooling Bra That's Genius for Summer Is Already on Sale for Prime Day

Name something worse than wearing a constricting bra in the middle of summer? Not much, right? Because nothing beats the uncomfortable, icky feeling that comes from excessive underboob sweat caused by a too-tight-bra that doesn't allow the girls to breathe. The easy thing, then, would be to nix a bra altogether, but if you like a little bit of shaping and support — like I do — here's a breezy solution: a lightweight bra made from breathable bamboo that's on sale for Prime Day.

Enter, the bamboo bra from Boody that's been taking Hollywood by storm; supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid have opted to wear it as a top. All that to say, it's versatile — an obvious plus — but the biggest point of appeal is that it's especially great for summer, as it's made from a bamboo-viscose blend that's super soft to the touch and ultra airy. What's more, bamboo is naturally moisture-wicking, so you won't deal with underboob sweat when wearing this on hot, humid days (aka, every day in July and August).

Boody Bamboo Shaper Bra

Courtesy

Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

Further adding to its game-changing design that's comfy enough to sleep in (trust me, I've done it many times) are the thick, stretchy straps that don't dig into your shoulders, hook-free back that makes it easy to put on and take off, and wire-free design that prevents poking along the waist.

It's no wonder famous faces like the Hadids, EmRata, and Halsey, plus fashion editors like myself, and thousands of Amazon shoppers have favored this bamboo bralette over the countless other options on the market. Its no-frills design does the job well; it supports without constricting, with countless reviewers calling it "the most comfortable bra" they've ever worn — and honestly, that's already reason enough to give it a try. After having tested it out for over a year and then some, I can confidently agree, but I'd go a step further and say it might just be the best summer bra around.

At its regular price of $20, this bra is already a steal, but during Prime Day 2022, you can get it for 20 percent off. Shop it below before sizes sell out (which they absolutely will).

