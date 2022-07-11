The Supermodel-Loved Cooling Bra That's Genius for Summer Is Already on Sale for Prime Day

It’s the cheapest it’s been in months.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Supermodel Favorite Boody Bra Sale
Photo: Instagram @gigihadid, @emrata

Name something worse than wearing a constricting bra in the middle of summer? Not much, right? Because nothing beats the uncomfortable, icky feeling that comes from excessive underboob sweat caused by a too-tight-bra that doesn't allow the girls to breathe. The easy thing, then, would be to nix a bra altogether, but if you like a little bit of shaping and support — like I do — here's a breezy solution: a lightweight bra made from breathable bamboo that's on sale for Prime Day.

Enter, the bamboo bra from Boody that's been taking Hollywood by storm; supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid have opted to wear it as a top. All that to say, it's versatile — an obvious plus — but the biggest point of appeal is that it's especially great for summer, as it's made from a bamboo-viscose blend that's super soft to the touch and ultra airy. What's more, bamboo is naturally moisture-wicking, so you won't deal with underboob sweat when wearing this on hot, humid days (aka, every day in July and August).

Boody Bamboo Shaper Bra

Boody Bra APD Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

Further adding to its game-changing design that's comfy enough to sleep in (trust me, I've done it many times) are the thick, stretchy straps that don't dig into your shoulders, hook-free back that makes it easy to put on and take off, and wire-free design that prevents poking along the waist.

It's no wonder famous faces like the Hadids, EmRata, and Halsey, plus fashion editors like myself, and thousands of Amazon shoppers have favored this bamboo bralette over the countless other options on the market. Its no-frills design does the job well; it supports without constricting, with countless reviewers calling it "the most comfortable bra" they've ever worn — and honestly, that's already reason enough to give it a try. After having tested it out for over a year and then some, I can confidently agree, but I'd go a step further and say it might just be the best summer bra around.

At its regular price of $20, this bra is already a steal, but during Prime Day 2022, you can get it for 20 percent off. Shop it below before sizes sell out (which they absolutely will).

Boody Bamboo Shaper Bra

Boody Bra APD Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

Boody Bamboo Shaper Bra

Boody Bra APD Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Bali Bra Sale
The "Shockingly Comfortable" Wireless Bra With a Barely–There Feel Is 60% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Reebok Early Amazon Prime Deal
Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Every Supermodel Owns This Sneaker That's on Sale Early for Prime Day
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale
Amazon Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 50% for Prime Day
Early APD Deal: Amal Clooney Loved PVC Sandals
Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off
Revlon One-Step Dryer
63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40
Amazon Prime Day Explainer
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2022 — Including 25 Early Deals for Up to 67% Off Now
Early PD New Balance Sneakers Sale
Comfy Sneakers From This Hailey Bieber- and Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon
Oprah NYDJ Prime Day Deals
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Early Prime Day Deal: Supermodel Big Pants Trend on Sale
Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Early APD L'Oreal Revitalift Serum
A Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute — and It's 21% Off Ahead of Prime Day