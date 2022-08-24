This Under-the-Radar Leggings Brand Is Making a Strong Case for Barbiecore Workout Sets

Eva Longoria and Lady Gaga are fans of the brand.

By Claudia Fisher
Published on August 24, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Under-the-Radar Leggings Brand Is Making a Strong Case for Barbiecore Workout Sets
Photo: Courtesy Bombshell Sportwear

Up until recently, it might have been possible to ignore neon's encroaching presence in fashion. But thanks in large part to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hot pink is officially the color of the summer, with the Barbiecore trend becoming increasingly mainstream. Once considered loud or even brash, bright pink tones are now everywhere, central to celebrity outfits and loud-players in the beauty space.

We also happen to be in the era of workout-wear as everyday wear, and celebrities keep finding new ways to wedge biker shorts into our eyelines. So, a marriage between the two feels not only natural but extremely satisfying: Only Spandex-like materials can lend Barbie pink that sleekness and glossy sheen it deserves; only matching sets can conjure the upbeat confidence a Barbie-inspired look should.

Bombshell Sportswear has already attracted a large fanbase with its flattering and wide selection of leggings. The brand's waist-cinchers, for example, just got restocked after being sold out, while the thigh-high leggings — which Lady Gaga has worn — have 300,000 sales to their name. Eva Longoria is another famous wearer, posting a photo to her Instagram in the brand's Sculpted bodysuit in 2021. And while most activewear brands slap on steep price tags, both of these shopper-loved leggings are well under $100 (and the bodysuit is $119).

With a wide array of not only styles and materials but also shades of pink to choose from, Bombshell Sportswear even has an entire section dedicated to matching sets that'll make capturing the charming cohesion of the season's biggest fashion trend as effortless as Barbie herself.

Below, shop our top picks featuring glossy fabrics, sleek bodysuits, strappy cut-outs, and flattering details that'll have you wondering why you ever wore anything other than adorably pink, stretchy clothes.

Barbiecore Workout Sets
Courtesy

Shop now: Contour Leggings, $89; bombshellsportswear.com

Shop now: Angel Sports Bra, $68; bombshellsportswear.com

Barbiecore Workout Sets
Courtesy

Shop now: Gloss Leggings, $92; bombshellsportswear.com

Shop now: Power Gloss Sports Bra, $68; bombshellsportswear.com

Barbiecore Workout Sets
Courtesy

Shop now: Straight Up Leggings, $89; bombshellsportswear.com

Shop now: The Perfect Bodysuit, $78; bombshellsportswear.com

Barbiecore Workout Sets
Courtesy

Shop now: Fit Leggings, $86; bombshellsportswear.com

Shop now: Adore Sports Bra, $58; bombshellsportswear.com

Barbiecore Workout Sets
Courtesy

Shop now: Curves Leggings, $89; bombshellsportswear.com

Shop now: Pumped Sports Bra, $58; bombshellsportwear.com

Barbiecore Workout Sets
Courtesy

Shop now: Straight Up Shorts, $64; bombshellsportswear.com

Shop now: Henley Crop Top, $58; bombshellsportswear.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Various women models wearing bike shorts
9 Bike Shorts That Will Take You From SoulCycle to Brunch
Shop TikTok Star Remi Bader's Curated Collection of 'Cute' But 'Comfy' Loungewear Essentials That Start At Just $11
TikTok Star Remi Bader Teamed Up With Victoria's Secret Pink on a Curated Line of Loungewear Essentials
Graphic Tees
Amazon Is Low-Key the Best Place to Get Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tees for Under $30
Outdoor Voices MDW Sale
This Rarely Happens: Outdoor Voices' Supermodel-Loved Activewear Is Up to 50% Off
New Activewear Brands Are Becoming a Dime a Dozen, but This Is the One I Keep Seeing IRL
New Activewear Brands Are Becoming a Dime a Dozen, but This Is the One I Keep Seeing IRL
Celeb Monochrome Trend
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Monochrome Outfits — Here Are 4 Ways to Shop the Summer Trend
Jen Garner Alo Yoga
The Flattering Leggings Jennifer Garner Always Wears Are Marked Down for a Little Bit Longer
The Era of Barbiecore Is Upon Us
A New Era of Barbiecore Fashion Is Upon Us
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone’s Feeds — Here’s How to Shop the Trend
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone's Feeds — Here's How to Shop the Trend
The 11 Best Exercise Dresses for Workouts or Lounging
The 11 Best Exercise Dresses for Workouts or Lounging
Best Skorts for Womens
The 7 Best Skorts For Both On and Off the Court
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Just Combined Two Major 2022 Trends Into One Summer-Ready Outfit
Best Backless Bras
7 Actually Supportive Backless Bras That Will Stay in Place
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Spanx Leggings I Wear Everywhere Are Quietly 34% Off — but They're Bound to Sell Out
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Wore the Risky Color Zendaya Just Cosigned at Paris Fashion Week