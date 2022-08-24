This Under-the-Radar Leggings Brand Is Making a Strong Case for Barbiecore Workout Sets

Up until recently, it might have been possible to ignore neon's encroaching presence in fashion. But thanks in large part to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hot pink is officially the color of the summer, with the Barbiecore trend becoming increasingly mainstream. Once considered loud or even brash, bright pink tones are now everywhere, central to celebrity outfits and loud-players in the beauty space.

We also happen to be in the era of workout-wear as everyday wear, and celebrities keep finding new ways to wedge biker shorts into our eyelines. So, a marriage between the two feels not only natural but extremely satisfying: Only Spandex-like materials can lend Barbie pink that sleekness and glossy sheen it deserves; only matching sets can conjure the upbeat confidence a Barbie-inspired look should.

Bombshell Sportswear has already attracted a large fanbase with its flattering and wide selection of leggings. The brand's waist-cinchers, for example, just got restocked after being sold out, while the thigh-high leggings — which Lady Gaga has worn — have 300,000 sales to their name. Eva Longoria is another famous wearer, posting a photo to her Instagram in the brand's Sculpted bodysuit in 2021. And while most activewear brands slap on steep price tags, both of these shopper-loved leggings are well under $100 (and the bodysuit is $119).

With a wide array of not only styles and materials but also shades of pink to choose from, Bombshell Sportswear even has an entire section dedicated to matching sets that'll make capturing the charming cohesion of the season's biggest fashion trend as effortless as Barbie herself.

Below, shop our top picks featuring glossy fabrics, sleek bodysuits, strappy cut-outs, and flattering details that'll have you wondering why you ever wore anything other than adorably pink, stretchy clothes.

