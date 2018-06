1 of 7 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (4)

BOLD RUFFLES

WHY WE LOVE IT

Whether they're framing the face or spiraling off the hips, architectural ruffles build the foundation of a dramatic evening look. These stiff, austere waves are more modern than the floppier furls of past seasons, making this feminine detail feel new again.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Ruffles act as their own accessory, so there's no need to trot out your jewels. If they're snaking around your neck or cascading down your shoulder, pull your hair back in a sleek style so it doesn't interfere. These oversize undulations go nicely with pumps or sandals in a complementary—yet not matching-color.



Photos: (left to right) Gucci, Chloe, Balenciaga, GivenchyTaylor Swift