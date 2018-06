Bold Pastels

1 of 9 MCV Photo

WHY WE LOVE IT

Like blossoms pumped up with Miracle-Gro, these exuberant hues entice even those who shy away from paler versions. To add power to this glory, pair pastels with… more pastels!



HOW TO WEAR IT

Because these shades are intense, choose clothes with clean lines, and balance solid on solid. A void neutrals as a base, but rely on them for accessories, especially shoes.



Photos: (left to right) Ralph Lauren, Prada, Givenchy, Versace