Bold Celebrity Eye Makeup to Try Now!

Bass used the Dior Waterproof Pencil in Captivating Blue ($29; sephora.com ) to create Rossum's graphic liner. When trying your own hand at the look, sketch out a cat-eyed shape on your lid, then use the sponge-tipped end of the pencil to taper it to a point. The precise form looks best when framed by a groomed brow, so use a pencil similar to your natural hair color to fill in sparse areas. We love Dior's Pencil in Intense Brown ($29; sephora.com ).: Deep cobalt and cornflower tones bring out the dimension in blue eyes, so use a touch of the shade any time you want to emphasize your baby blues.)