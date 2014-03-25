Bold Celebrity Eye Makeup to Try Now!

2 of 15 Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Kerry Washington's Jewel-Toned Eye

To create this smoky eye at the 2013 Golden Globes, Kerry Washington's makeup artist Carola Gonzalez blended a tawny neutral hue and added another vibrant pop of color. “In order to achieve the depth of her eye shadow, I wet the brush before picking up the color,” Gonzalez said. “Then, I applied it to Kerry’s eyelid and blended. It makes the pigment of the shadow more dense, and it appears darker.”



Concentrating the bold hue in just one place is a non-intimidating way for color novices to try out the trend, and we love how the purple emphasizes the deep brown tone of Washington's eyes.