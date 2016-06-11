What to Wear with Every Kind of Bodysuit

We're going to be upfront about it: Bodysuits have their flaws. We all know the biggest turn-off: having to strip every time you need to use the bathroom (it can be a commitment). And even those that sport convenient hidden clasps can still be insanely uncomfortable.

But hear us out on its attributes. A bodysuit essentially doubles as shapewear—it slims and smooths. And its biggest draw? Making tucking and re-tucking a non-issue. It's why bodysuits have evolved from being leotards for ballerinas (or faux ballerinas if you're a barre class enthusiast) to being the preferred It-piece for the celebrity street-style elite. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have both publicly declared their love for the one-piece—if not vocally, then definitely sartorially with brands like Alix, Elisabetta Franchi, or Yeezy. Emma Roberts, too, is a fan of the bodysuit, integrating them into her off-duty wardrobe by pairing casual ribbed knit ones with high-waist denim flares.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

And bodysuits themselves have come a long way. There are button-down bodysuits, strappy open-back pieces, and sexy one-shoulder ones. We could go on, but rest assured, there's one for every occasion. As proof, we selected five of our favorite bodysuits and gave each a high-waist pairing (to accentuate a waistline and create a flattering hourglass silhouette) that work for various events. From the workplace to a summer wedding, shop these bodysuit combos, below.