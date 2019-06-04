Whoa, Bobby Cannavale's Son Looks Just Like Him in This BOSS Campaign

Image zoom WARUT WIMOLKUNARAK/Courtesy Hugo Boss

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz. We’ll probably never tire of seeing stars and their look-alike kids, and now, we have another face-sharing duo to add to our list: actor Bobby Cannavale and his 24-year-old son, Jake, who appear together in BOSS’ 2019 Father’s Day campaign.

Posing in fitted suits, polo shirts, and no socks, the two are clearly serving ~lewks~ in the photos shared by the brand. As they lean on one another and stare intensely at the camera, the resemblance is uncanny, and it doesn’t just stop there. According to IMDB, the younger Cannavale is an actor as well, having starred in a variety of shorts and a few episodes of Nurse Jackie.

The campaign also included an accompanying video, in which Jake expanded on how much he looks up to his dad.

“Something he taught me without teaching me was the importance of being genuine and being true to yourself,” he revealed. "There’s no such thing as really becoming what you’re trying to be — you’re either being it or you’re not.”

See more photos of this dapper father and son, ahead.

