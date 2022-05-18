Blush Tones Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
The fashion world has undoubtedly dubbed Kelly green the color of the year, but according to Amazon — with plenty of backing from celebs and supermodels — there's another, more understated shade that's going to be everywhere this season. Blush was all over the Spring/Summer 2022 runways late last year; Chanel, Gucci, and Molly Goddard all embraced it via slinky midi dresses, satin pant suits, and three-piece sweater sets. And by virtue, the trend has trickled to A-listers like Elsa Hosk, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kylie Jenner, who's worn the color twice in the past week alone.
Amazon's Spring Fashion Edit storefront declared blush tones a top seasonal trend, listing hundreds of pieces in the pinkish hue from its premium clothing brands. We hand-picked 12 blush outfit essentials from the section, including breezy dresses, trendy tops, and whimsical accessories that'll add a subtle pop of color to any basic look. Browse our summer-ready selects, below, to add the celeb- and supermodel-approved color of the season to your wardrobe.
Shop Blush Fashion on Amazon:
- English Factory Tie Shirring Top, $56 (Originally $80)
- 9seed St. Tropez Ruffle Mini Dress, $141
- AG Adriano Goldschmied Easy Ridged Twill Nancy Jacket, $118
- Paige Hoxton Slim Pants, $56–$208
- Loeffler Randall Bucket Hat, $60
- ASTR the Label Perry Top, $62–$77
- Z Supply Melina Dress, $48
- Tory Burch Shower Slides, $158
- P.E. Nation Full-Time Shorts, $99
- Norma Kamali Diana Gown, $172–$224
- Trina Turk Hollie Twisty Sleeveless Top, $138–$144
- Staud Bean Bag, $137 (Originally $195)
This breezy trapeze dress from 9seed will likely become the most versatile item in your closet; the casual cotton sundress can be dressed up with heels for a night out or worn over a bathing suit as "the perfect beach coverup," according to one reviewer. The loose, oversized style and pull-on closure means the dress will fit nicely on various sizes, further proving its versatility. It's also available in a maxi-length version for those who seek a little more leg coverage.
If you've already found the perfect denim jacket for spring, a cute, colorful option should be next on your wishlist. This blush-toned twill alternative offers a "classic" look with the same oversized silhouette of a jean jacket, but in a fun shade that'll brighten up any outfit. It features concealed pockets at both hips, a button-down closure, and lightly distressed details throughout. Wear it with jeans and white sneakers for a casual look or use it to make a formal slip dress feel more daytime-appropriate.
These cushy Tory Burch sandals basically scream summer 2022 by combining two of the hottest trends of the season: pool slides and pastel blush tones. With a plush, 1.5-inch platform sole and a textured footbed to prevent slipping, the shoes are "as comfortable as they look," per a reviewer. Atop, a wide strap is embellished with a subtle Tory Burch logo, plus side cutouts for proper ventilation. The slides are completely waterproof, so whether you're sitting by the pool or escaping a surprise thunderstorm, you'll be ready for whatever the day brings.
The most significant discount on the list, Staud's Bean shoulder bag is currently 30 percent off. Though the bag comes in four other colors (black, cream, tan, and pale yellow), this nearly nude option offers a subtle ease into the blush trend — and it's the only one that's on sale. It's made of lambskin leather for a luxurious feel, and features a secure zipper closure and elegant ruched design.
Ready to make these blush-toned pieces your own? Shop Amazon's Spring Fashion Edit storefront to find plenty of seasonal clothing essentials in the pretty pastel hue.