Blush Tones Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon

This breezy trapeze dress from 9seed will likely become the most versatile item in your closet; the casual cotton sundress can be dressed up with heels for a night out or worn over a bathing suit as "the perfect beach coverup," according to one reviewer. The loose, oversized style and pull-on closure means the dress will fit nicely on various sizes, further proving its versatility. It's also available in a maxi-length version for those who seek a little more leg coverage.