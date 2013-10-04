whitelogo
Blue Shirts to Show Support for Bullying Prevention
Home
Fashion
Oct 04, 2013 @ 5:51 pm
The "Original" Blue
Unisex "Stomp Out Bullying" shirt, $12 with $8 of each shirt sold going to Stomp Out Bullying; sold
online
and at Bon Ton stores nationwide.
Courtesy
Go Bold in a Blouse
Pleated lace-stripe silk blouse, $128;
Jcrew.com
Courtesy
Pep It Up in Peplum
Stripe tweed peplum top, $375;
Rebeccataylor.com
Courtesy
Short and Sweet
Layered chiffon top, $245;
Tibi.com
Courtesy
Button Up
Silk blouse, $70;
Zara.com
Courtesy
Cool in Cashmere
Cashmere color-block v-neck sweater, $80;
Uniglo.com
Courtesy
