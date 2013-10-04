Blue Shirts to Show Support for Bullying Prevention

Oct 04, 2013 @ 5:51 pm
No Bullying Shirts
The "Original" Blue
Unisex "Stomp Out Bullying" shirt, $12 with $8 of each shirt sold going to Stomp Out Bullying; sold online and at Bon Ton stores nationwide.
No Bullying Shirts
Go Bold in a Blouse
Pleated lace-stripe silk blouse, $128; Jcrew.com
No Bullying Shirts
Pep It Up in Peplum
Stripe tweed peplum top, $375; Rebeccataylor.com
No Bullying Shirts
Short and Sweet
Layered chiffon top, $245; Tibi.com
No Bullying Shirts
Button Up
Silk blouse, $70; Zara.com
No Bullying Shirts
Cool in Cashmere
Cashmere color-block v-neck sweater, $80; Uniglo.com
