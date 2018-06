1 of 7 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Unlike red sometimes does, this intense color makes a statement without being brash. It turns a cozy sweater, notch-color coat, or swingy dress into something startlingly original. No wonder cobalt has edged out olive and rust as fall's most prominent hue this year.



HOW TO WORK IT

These deep blues pop against white and are rich and sophisticated with black. So add touches of one or both to an ensemble: Layer a long blue blazer over black pants, and wrap a white leather belt around your waist, for example. Purists should embrace it in its most vibrant form (see J.Mendel's elegant gown), while those who are color-shy can slip into a silky top or sculpted heels. With its cool undertones, cobalt complements every complexion, from porcelain to dark chocolate. Do a natural lip, and define eyes with a dark liner-plus a smokey shadow for drama at night.



Photos: (left to right) J. Mendel, Valentino, Michael Kors, Missoni