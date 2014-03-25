Blow 'Em Away with Your Accessories

boticca.com The London-based luxury bazaar scours the globe for emerging talent and showcases the coolest in categories as specific as “feather earrings.” A $65 white geometric-sculpture pinkie ring? Why, yes!
Curio Road
curioroad.com A showcase for indie designers and their handmade, super feminine romantic accessories (plus home decor). Lots of nature motifs, filigree, and simple, colored-crystal drop earrings in the $20 to $50 range. They’re all made in small runs in the U.S. of A.
Fragments
fragments.com What you won’t find: Baubles made for one night only. But if you want jewelry you’ll wear daily for years, you can’t go wrong at this celeb-beloved N.Y.C. institution that focuses on new designers and features more than 4,500 options online. Prices range from $50 to the five figures.
Isabelle K
isabellek.com Sourcing directly from designers who’ve created pieces for Chanel, Dior, and Saint Laurent, this site specializes in conversation-starting costume jewelry with an elegant European sensibility (such as a python-print and resin-link bracelet, $200).
