Amazon Shoppers Say This High-Waisted Bikini With Over 2,800 5-Star Ratings Is the ‘Best-Fitting Swimsuit’ They Own

After months of snow storms and isolation, warm weather is finally on the horizon, and that means we can once again venture out into the world. Whether you're planning a trip, or you're hoping to soak in sun rays from a city rooftop, you'll need a swimsuit that makes you feel comfortable taking off your sweatpants. For over 2,800 Amazon shoppers, this high-waisted bikini set is a total confidence booster.
Available in 28 colors and patterns, this two-piece bathing suit comes with a tie-front V-neck top with adjustable spaghetti straps and high-waisted bikini bottoms with high-cut leg holes and cheeky coverage. Both pieces are made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex.
Within the wide range of color choices, you'll find everything from plain black and bright red swimsuits to leopard print and polka dot options. Regardless of your style, you'll find a version of this high-waisted bikini that fits into your wardrobe.
"This is the best-fitting swimsuit I have ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "True to size for sure. I've always had boobs and a butt so trying to contain them in a bikini was never easy. To add to that, I just had a baby three months ago. Getting used to a new body is hard and brought a lot of heartache. This bikini helped me get some of my confidence back."
A second shopper added: "I've been looking for a flattering suit like this, and THIS IS IT. I never find tops and bottoms that fit, and this one is great. It's totally old school bathing suit material (that super silky material), so it washes really nicely."
Another benefit of this high-waisted bikini set is that you can wear the pieces together or separately with other tops and bottoms in your closet, creating endless two-piece bathing suit combinations for just $28.
Before sun-bathing weather officially arrives, shop the Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Bikini Set on Amazon below.