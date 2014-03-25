Bloom with Eco-Beauty

InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:45 pm
Best of Web Batch 1
pinterest
Beauty Counter
beautycounter.com
This site’s founder, Gregg Renfrew, and natural-beauty expert Christy Coleman (who works with Miranda Kerr) have created a line of luxurious skin-care products (starting at $18) that are not only free of parabens but also free of other toxins. The company won’t put anything in its products that hasn’t been tested, and it bans 1,500- plus contested chemicals.
Courtesy
Best of Web Batch 3
pinterest
Saffron Rouge
saffronrouge.com
Shop the world’s best organic beauty goods (Hungary’s Ilike Organic Skincare, New Zealand’s Living Nature) with confidence, knowing none of the site’s thousands of picks contains what it labels “Black List” components, such as petroleum.
Courtesy
Best of Web Batch 4
pinterest
Spirit Beauty Lounge
spiritbeautylounge.com
A beauty expert evaluates your current skin and makeup routine via chat, phone, or email and suggests a better-for-you Mother Nature–approved regimen. Consultations are free; try nine samples for $25, which come with a $5 voucher toward your next purchase.
Courtesy
Best of Web Batch 4
pinterest
The Detox Market
thedetoxmarket.com
Shop hard-to-find eco brands like the blended-to-order skin line Odacité (which has no preservatives) and the mineral makeup Kide (infused with diamonds to illuminate skin and make it look younger).
Courtesy
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Courtesy

Beauty Counter

beautycounter.com
This site’s founder, Gregg Renfrew, and natural-beauty expert Christy Coleman (who works with Miranda Kerr) have created a line of luxurious skin-care products (starting at $18) that are not only free of parabens but also free of other toxins. The company won’t put anything in its products that hasn’t been tested, and it bans 1,500- plus contested chemicals.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Saffron Rouge

saffronrouge.com
Shop the world’s best organic beauty goods (Hungary’s Ilike Organic Skincare, New Zealand’s Living Nature) with confidence, knowing none of the site’s thousands of picks contains what it labels “Black List” components, such as petroleum.
3 of 4 Courtesy

Spirit Beauty Lounge

spiritbeautylounge.com
A beauty expert evaluates your current skin and makeup routine via chat, phone, or email and suggests a better-for-you Mother Nature–approved regimen. Consultations are free; try nine samples for $25, which come with a $5 voucher toward your next purchase.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

The Detox Market

thedetoxmarket.com
Shop hard-to-find eco brands like the blended-to-order skin line Odacité (which has no preservatives) and the mineral makeup Kide (infused with diamonds to illuminate skin and make it look younger).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!