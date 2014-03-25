Bloom with Eco-Beauty

beautycounter.com This site’s founder, Gregg Renfrew, and natural-beauty expert Christy Coleman (who works with Miranda Kerr) have created a line of luxurious skin-care products (starting at $18) that are not only free of parabens but also free of other toxins. The company won’t put anything in its products that hasn’t been tested, and it bans 1,500- plus contested chemicals.
Saffron Rouge
saffronrouge.com Shop the world’s best organic beauty goods (Hungary’s Ilike Organic Skincare, New Zealand’s Living Nature) with confidence, knowing none of the site’s thousands of picks contains what it labels “Black List” components, such as petroleum.
Spirit Beauty Lounge
spiritbeautylounge.com A beauty expert evaluates your current skin and makeup routine via chat, phone, or email and suggests a better-for-you Mother Nature–approved regimen. Consultations are free; try nine samples for $25, which come with a $5 voucher toward your next purchase.
The Detox Market
thedetoxmarket.com Shop hard-to-find eco brands like the blended-to-order skin line Odacité (which has no preservatives) and the mineral makeup Kide (infused with diamonds to illuminate skin and make it look younger).
Beauty Counter
