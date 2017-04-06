You Have to See This Blogger Recreate Kate Middleton's Looks—on a Budget!

Let’s get real: If we saw Kate Middleton wearing army pants and flip flops, there's a strong chance we’d buy army pants and flip flops. That’s just the nature of the great Kate Middleton Effect, and boy, is it alive and well.

Take this fashion-savvy blogger for example: Kate Urbanksa of Berkshire, England has made it her sartorial mission to "replikate" the Duchess of Cambridge’s looks with much success—and at a fraction of the price, might we add! The 29-year-old beautician’s M.O. includes scouring eBay and working with a tailor to recreate her fashion icon’s looks.

