You Have to See This Blogger Recreate Kate Middleton's Looks—on a Budget!

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kim Duong
Apr 06, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Let’s get real: If we saw Kate Middleton wearing army pants and flip flops, there's a strong chance we’d buy army pants and flip flops. That’s just the nature of the great Kate Middleton Effect, and boy, is it alive and well.

Take this fashion-savvy blogger for example: Kate Urbanksa of Berkshire, England has made it her sartorial mission to "replikate" the Duchess of Cambridge’s looks with much success—and at a fraction of the price, might we add! The 29-year-old beautician’s M.O. includes scouring eBay and working with a tailor to recreate her fashion icon’s looks.

See below or her Instagram for more replikating goodness.

VIDEO: The 10 Cheapest Things Kate Middleton Has Ever Worn

 

#replikate #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #lkbennett #lkbennettlondon #myroyalcloset #duchesskate

Another kate inspired outfit #replikate #duchesskateofcambridge #katemiddleton #stuartweitzman #topshop

New post is ready! Check it=> greatreplikate.blogspot.com #replikate #lkbennett #rupertsanderson

