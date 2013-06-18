Block Heels

Jun 18, 2013 @ 3:37 pm
Nicholas Kirkwood Block Heels
Block Heels
These stacked sandals were definitely made for walking!
Nicholas Kirkwood
Embossed leather, $1,130; 646-559-5239.
Greg Marino
Sam Edelman Block Heels
Sam Edelman
Leather and calf hair, $100; zappos.com.
Greg Marino
Lanvin Block Heels
Lanvin
Leather with metal heel, $795; net-a-porter.com.
Greg Marino
Stella McCartney Block Heels
Stella McCartney
Cotton and plastic, $600; stellamccartney.com for stores.
Greg Marino
Ted Baker London Block Heels
Ted Baker London
Metallic leather, $225; tedbaker-london.com for stores.
Greg Marino
Sigerson Morrison Block Heels
Sigerson Morrison
Studded leather, $395; sigersonmorrison.com. for stores.
Greg Marino
AGL Block Heels
AGL
Calfskin and metallic leather, $350; 213-703-8697.
Greg Marino
