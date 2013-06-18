whitelogo
Block Heels
InStyle.com
Jun 18, 2013 @ 3:37 pm
Block Heels
These stacked sandals were definitely made for walking!
Nicholas Kirkwood
Embossed leather, $1,130; 646-559-5239.
Greg Marino
Sam Edelman
Leather and calf hair, $100;
zappos.com
.
Greg Marino
Lanvin
Leather with metal heel, $795;
net-a-porter.com
.
Greg Marino
Stella McCartney
Cotton and plastic, $600;
stellamccartney.com
for stores.
Greg Marino
Ted Baker London
Metallic leather, $225;
tedbaker-london.com
for stores.
Greg Marino
Sigerson Morrison
Studded leather, $395;
sigersonmorrison.com.
for stores.
Greg Marino
AGL
Calfskin and metallic leather, $350; 213-703-8697.
Greg Marino
