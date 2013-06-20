Designer Pieces Worth Stealing: 17 Picks Inspired by The Bling Ring

Courtesy Photo (5)
Jennifer Davis
Jun 20, 2013 @ 3:40 pm

The Bling Ring opens nationwide tomorrow! In honor of the glitzy designer duds that the fame-obsessed teens snatch illegally in the movie, we rounded up 17 items that are worthy of a heist. Click through the gallery to see the blinged-out picks, from a fur coat by Lanvin to Jimmy Choo heels to a Proenza Schouler tote.

MORE:
• Enter Our Bling Ring Giveaway!
Found It! Emma's Lip Gloss from The Bling Ring
The Bling Ring Gang Hits the Red Carpet

1 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Quilted Leather Bag

Nothing is more steal-worthy than a vintage Chanel bag.

$4,065; matchesfashion.com.

Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Red Patent Leather Pumps

Every good heister needs a pair of iconic red-soled shoes from Christian Louboutin.

$625; christianlouboutin.com.

3 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Crystal-Brooch Shearling Jacket

Nothing says luxury like a fur topper. Case in point: and Lanvin's shearling jacket.

$7,985; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Peacock Blue Tote Bag

For the fame-obsessed, a PS1 tote bag by Proenza Schouler is a must-have.

$2,050; proenzaschouler.com.

Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Studded Cut Out Ankle Boots

Alaïa’s lace-up heeled ankle boots offer a bit more support if you're on-the-run.

$1,180; matchesfashion.com.

Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Leather and Chain Bracelet

The timeless appeal of Chanel Vintage's gold chain and leather bracelet make it a must-steal item.

$996; matchesfashion.com.

Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Leopard Cat Eye Sunglasses

Look chic in Stella McCartney's sleek leopard sunglasses.

$225; shopbop.com.

Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Hammered Gold Hoops

Go for the gold with Jennifer Fisher's 14k hammered hoops.

$1,200; jenniferfisherjewlry.com.

Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Sandals

Skirt the law with Jimmy Choo's strappy black and gold sandals.

$1,450; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Transparent Round Sunglasses

Go incognito with Matthew Williamson's coral-tinged transparent round sunglasses.

$389; shopbop.com.

Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Neon Biker Jacket

Biker-chic gets a neon twist with Karl Lagerfeld's motorcycle jacket.

$335; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Jet'aime Gold Necklace

Every celebrity wannabe needs a picee from jewelry designer to the stars, Jennifer Meyer.

$675; barneys.com.

Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Leopard Calf Hair Pumps

Snag leopard-print calf hair pumps by Gianvito Rossi for a fierce addition to your closet.

$795; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Studded Leather Jacket

Diane von Furstenberg's cropped leather jacket gets blingy with silver cone studs.

$840; dvf.com.

Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Python Embossed Bag

A favorite of the stars, Alexander Wang's python-embossed leather bag is ideal arm candy.

$796; shopbop.com

Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Rockstud Leather Bracelet

Show some attitude with Valentino's hand-embellished studded leather bracelet.

$345; luisviaroma.com.

Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Sequin Smoking Jacket

Sequins give Saint Laurent's smoking jacket a blinged out feel.

$5,990; barneys.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!