Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Cutest Couple Moments

Sep 09, 2017 @ 6:30 am
<p>At the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, 2017</p>
At the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, 2017

Reynolds's wife Lively and their two daughters were on hand to celebrate as he recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<p>At the Met Gala, 2017</p>
At the Met Gala, 2017

The stunning couple couldn't keep their eyes off of each other at the 2017 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>At the Time 100 Gala, 2017</p>
At the Time 100 Gala, 2017

The fashionable duo dressed to the nines for a night out in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Taking a Stroll in N.Y.C., 2017</p>
Taking a Stroll in N.Y.C., 2017

The Hollywood couple looked laidback as can be on a stroll through N.Y.C.'s West Village. Blake stepped out in a casual yet undeniably chic ensemble, pairing a long black coat with navy sweats, a gray tee, New Balance sneakers with red-accented soles (shop a similar style here), an amber-yellow cross-body bag (shop a similar look here), Privé Revaux round-lensed shades, and a stylish black hat. Ryan complemented his wife’s laidback look in a dark gray flannel shirt, black capri pants, a tweed cap, and white low-top Converse sneaks ($75; ssense.com).

Backgrid
<p>At the Golden Globes, 2017</p>
At the Golden Globes, 2017

The couple coordinated in black for a stunning appearance at the Globes after welcoming their second daughter, Ines. Lively wore a black velvet Atelier Versace design with gold chainmail trim, while Reynolds looked dapper in a tux.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal
<p>At Disneyland, 2016</p>
At Disneyland, 2016

The fun-loving couple topped off a fun day at Disney by posing with Mickey Mouse.

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty
<p>At the White House State Dinner for Canada, 2016</p>
At the White House State Dinner for Canada, 2016

The Canadian-born actor brought his wife to the White House for a State Dinner in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Reynolds looked dapper in a suit and bow tie while Lively stunned in a plunging Ralph & Russo wrap dress.

KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty
<p>At the amfAR New York Gala, 2016</p>
At the amfAR New York Gala, 2016

The couple stayed close at the amfAR Gala, smiling for photos on the red carpet. Lively stunned in a high-neck white mini, putting her toned legs on display.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds
At a Deadpool Fan Event, 2016

The couple couldn't keep their eyes off of each other at a screening of Reynolds's film, Deadpool, in N.Y.C. Lively stunned in an ivory one-shoulder dress by Chanel Haute Couture during the duo's first red carpet appearance together since welcoming baby James.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
blake lively ryan reynolds
At the Angel Ball, 2014
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were the picture of glowing expectant parents when they arrived at the Angel Ball in New York City. Lively showed off her baby bump in a pale yellow, long-sleeve Gucci column with a plunging, crystal-embroidered neckline.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
blake lively ryan reynolds
At the Cannes Film Festival, 2014
Lively stunned as she walked down the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Reynolds arm in a Gucci Première gown.
Jean Catuffe/FilmMagic
blake lively ryan reynolds
At the Met Gala, 2014
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looked like a picturesque couple as they walked the Met Gala red carpet in New York City. Both Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds worked custom Gucci.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
blake lively ryan reynolds
In London, 2013
The couple exited a hotel in London in chic casual wear. Lively opted for a white coat dress that she paired with statement earrings, while Reynolds worked an all-blue ensemble.
Bauer-Griffin
blake lively ryan reynolds
Chime For Change: The Sound of Change concert in London, 2013
Lively stuck by Reynolds' side at the live concert event in London. This was the couple's first public appearance as husband and wife.
Rex USA
blake lively ryan reynolds
In South Carolina, 2012
Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds were snapped the day after their top-secret wedding-styled by none other than Martha Stewart! The newlyweds looked cute and casual while making their way back from South Carolina to New York.
Alex Gutierrez
blake lively ryan reynolds
In Las Vegas, 2011
The two traveled to Las Vegas to promote the Green Lantern. For the event, Lively worked a lacy LWD by Dolce & Gabbana that she accented with a white blazer and statement earrings.
Ryan Miller/Getty Images
blake lively ryan reynolds
At the MTV Movie Awards, 2011
Lively and Reynolds brought their chemistry to the stage to present the Best Kiss award to Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for Twillight. To present, Lively wore a blue Michael Kors dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
blake lively ryan reynolds
At Comic Con, 2010
The Green Lantern costars were photographed together at the 2010 Comic Con at the San Diego Convention Center. Lively worked a black and white ensemble that she accented with emerald drop earrings.
Celebrityphoto.com
blake lively ryan reynolds
At the Spike TV Scream Awards, 2010
While on stage, Lively looked on in a Lanvin gown, complete with a harness and butterfly brooch, as Reynolds worked the crowd.
Michael Caulfield/Getty Images
blake lively ryan reynolds
At the Green Lantern Premiere, 2011
The costars walked the carpet together to debut Green Lantern. Lively showed off her long legs in a sheer Chanel cap-sleeve gown that she accessorized with a bevy of gold bracelets.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
