Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Cutest Couple Moments

At the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, 2017
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
At the Met Gala, 2017
Neilson Barnard/Getty
At the Time 100 Gala, 2017
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Taking a Stroll in N.Y.C., 2017
Backgrid
At the Golden Globes, 2017
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal
At Disneyland, 2016
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty
At the White House State Dinner for Canada, 2016
KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty
At the amfAR New York Gala, 2016
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
At a Deadpool Fan Event, 2016
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
At the Angel Ball, 2014
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival, 2014
Jean Catuffe/FilmMagic
At the Met Gala, 2014
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
In London, 2013
Bauer-Griffin
Chime For Change: The Sound of Change concert in London, 2013
Rex USA
In South Carolina, 2012
Alex Gutierrez
In Las Vegas, 2011
Ryan Miller/Getty Images
At the MTV Movie Awards, 2011
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
At Comic Con, 2010
Celebrityphoto.com
At the Spike TV Scream Awards, 2010
Michael Caulfield/Getty Images
At the Green Lantern Premiere, 2011
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
1 of 21
