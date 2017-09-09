Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Cutest Couple Moments

The Hollywood couple looked laidback as can be on a stroll through N.Y.C.'s West Village. Blake stepped out in a casual yet undeniably chic ensemble, pairing a long black coat with navy sweats, a gray tee, New Balance sneakers with red-accented soles (shop a similar style here), an amber-yellow cross-body bag (shop a similar look here), Privé Revaux round-lensed shades, and a stylish black hat. Ryan complemented his wife’s laidback look in a dark gray flannel shirt, black capri pants, a tweed cap, and white low-top Converse sneaks ($75; ssense.com).