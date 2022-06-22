Blake Lively Keeps Wearing the Brand Behind Everyone's Favorite Wedding Guest Dresses

When my cousin got married, I was a bridesmaid for the first time, and I couldn't have felt more strange. I hadn't been told what to wear since I was too young to talk. And even when my middle school or high school tried to enforce dress codes, I was constantly found rebelling against them, cutting holes in my tights to make some kind of statement. For the wedding, I wore a simple long navy dress without my signature hoops or stacks of jewelry at the bride's request. The only part of my outfit I had some control over were the shoes, which she begged me to keep "simple."

"Simple" isn't normally in the vocabulary of someone describing my wardrobe, but I was instantly reminded that Reformation and "simple wedding attire" are practically synonyms. I checked the website and found the perfect under-$200 pair of strappy black wedding guest heels, which I have to this day. But what Reformation is really known for is being, not the perfect destination for wedding guest shoes, but wedding guest dresses. Blake Lively seems to be more than familiar with that.

While I can't confirm Lively has worn a Reformation dress to a wedding as a guest, I can confirm she is wearing the brand on repeat this summer, and she's influencing me to consider investing in a Ref dress or two in the process. With so many weddings on my calendar thanks to 2020 2020ing and postponing every single one I was meant to attend over the last two years, I often find myself struggling to find enough dresses. I try to scour the internet and every secondhand shop in New York for the perfect archival option, but sometimes I just don't have the time or the budget. Lively, though, makes the case for simple classics by Reformation, and I do trust that she genuinely loves wearing the brand since she famously doesn't rely on a stylist.

While in New York the other day with husband Ryan Reynolds, Lively wore the brand's $278 Adria linen dress with a pair of Louboutin Goldostrap pumps and a Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag. While I'd definitely advise against wearing white to a wedding, the Adria is definitely a lightweight summer vacation dress, and Reformation has some similar linen options in other colors appropriate for a more formal affair, too. Lively has also recently worn the Maegan linen dress, which features a smocked-back bodice in an all-over blue gingham and floral pattern, and the popular under-$200 Afternoon mini dress in black. Nordstrom currently has a handful of options by the brand on sale as well for as low as $69.

So while I have the freedom right now to choose what I want to wear for the 101 weddings I have in the coming weeks, I wouldn't be dissapointed to fall back on a cute, simple option by Reformation — with a pair of over-the-top shoes to balance things out, of course.

Shop Blake Lively and every wedding guest on the planet's go-to dress brand, below.

