Fashion Blake Lively Keeps Wearing the Brand Behind Everyone's Favorite Wedding Guest Dresses We want to wear it all summer. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images When my cousin got married, I was a bridesmaid for the first time, and I couldn't have felt more strange. I hadn't been told what to wear since I was too young to talk. And even when my middle school or high school tried to enforce dress codes, I was constantly found rebelling against them, cutting holes in my tights to make some kind of statement. For the wedding, I wore a simple long navy dress without my signature hoops or stacks of jewelry at the bride's request. The only part of my outfit I had some control over were the shoes, which she begged me to keep "simple." "Simple" isn't normally in the vocabulary of someone describing my wardrobe, but I was instantly reminded that Reformation and "simple wedding attire" are practically synonyms. I checked the website and found the perfect under-$200 pair of strappy black wedding guest heels, which I have to this day. But what Reformation is really known for is being, not the perfect destination for wedding guest shoes, but wedding guest dresses. Blake Lively seems to be more than familiar with that. While I can't confirm Lively has worn a Reformation dress to a wedding as a guest, I can confirm she is wearing the brand on repeat this summer, and she's influencing me to consider investing in a Ref dress or two in the process. With so many weddings on my calendar thanks to 2020 2020ing and postponing every single one I was meant to attend over the last two years, I often find myself struggling to find enough dresses. I try to scour the internet and every secondhand shop in New York for the perfect archival option, but sometimes I just don't have the time or the budget. Lively, though, makes the case for simple classics by Reformation, and I do trust that she genuinely loves wearing the brand since she famously doesn't rely on a stylist. While in New York the other day with husband Ryan Reynolds, Lively wore the brand's $278 Adria linen dress with a pair of Louboutin Goldostrap pumps and a Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag. While I'd definitely advise against wearing white to a wedding, the Adria is definitely a lightweight summer vacation dress, and Reformation has some similar linen options in other colors appropriate for a more formal affair, too. Lively has also recently worn the Maegan linen dress, which features a smocked-back bodice in an all-over blue gingham and floral pattern, and the popular under-$200 Afternoon mini dress in black. Nordstrom currently has a handful of options by the brand on sale as well for as low as $69. So while I have the freedom right now to choose what I want to wear for the 101 weddings I have in the coming weeks, I wouldn't be dissapointed to fall back on a cute, simple option by Reformation — with a pair of over-the-top shoes to balance things out, of course. Shop Blake Lively and every wedding guest on the planet's go-to dress brand, below. Reformation Rosi Sweetheart Neck Dress Courtesy Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com Reformation Kesia Tie Strap Ruffle Sundress Courtesy Shop now: $278; nordstrom.com Reformation Belgium Floral Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com Reformation Nira Floral Print Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com Reformation Jasen Tie Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com Reformation Alessi Cheetah Print Long Sleeve Dress Courtesy Shop now: $174 (Originally $248); nordstrom.com Reformation Ingrid Maxi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $348; nordstrom.com Reformation Alisa Heart Print Dress Courtesy Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com Reformation Nikita Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $278; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit