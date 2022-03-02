Blake Lively Paired Her Versace Gown With the Casual Jacket You've Probably Been Wearing for Years

On February 28, Lively attended the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds' latest film, The Adam Project, in New York City. We always love seeing this duo hit the pavement hand-in-hand, but we were actually more interested in the actress' red carpet look. Lively wore a whimsical Versace Atelier gown that looks straight out of the board game Candyland: Along with glitter details sprinkled throughout the fabric, strips of pastel tulle swirled around the bodice and trailed off of her shoulder, while a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added to the drama of the look.