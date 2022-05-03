Blake Lively's Iconic Met Gala Look Features This $7 Style Hack That Transforms Any Outfit

Thankfully, we were all wrong, and Lively more than understood the assignment. The co-host pulled up to the museum steps in a Versace dress that was an ode to New York. The art deo crystal underlayer was inspired by the architecture of the Empire State Building, and the copper color of the dress was inspired by the original appearance of the Statue of Liberty. After walking up the famous museum steps, Lively waved three tuxedoed men to come untie the large bow tied at the hip of her dress, and it unfurled to reveal a blue patina color, representing what the Statue of Liberty looks like now. Her blue train even had a celestial map inspired by the ceiling of Grand Central Station. Basically, she is Serena Van Der Woodsen IRL.