Blake Lively Has Officially Declared the End of High Summer

Are you having nightmares? Nightmares specifically about being forced to unclench your hands from that Doen prairie dress you've worn for three months straight? Or having to store those sparkly sandals you splurged on at the Net-a-Porter summer sale in the back of your dusty closet?

Most of us stick to the last days of high summer like white on rice, but here at InStyle, Fall means new clothes: new blazers, a great black boot, maybe even a total wardrobe rehaul. (Is that just me?)

Still feeling edgy about ridding your closet of those tube tops? Well, how about this:

Over the weekend, Blake Lively officially declared it the end of summer by jumping the gun and wearing an entirely Fall-centric wardrobe. Since the 17th of August, we’ve seen her in plaid pantsuits, brogues, and dark blue velvet. We, of course, have opinions on each individual outfit (it’s Blake, after all!) and wonder if, perhaps, she’s taken getting into character for her current role a bit too far (has the VMAs ever seen less skin on a red carpet?). Regardless, it’s important to acknowledge the seasonal change declaration by a style star we know and love.

Put your bikinis away ladies. Blake Lively has declared it’s Fall.

VIDEO: Blake Lively Shows Least Amount of Skin Ever Seen at the MTV VMAs