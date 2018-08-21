Blake Lively Has Officially Declared the End of High Summer

Fleek/MEGA
Ruthie Friedlander
Aug 21, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Are you having nightmares? Nightmares specifically about being forced to unclench your hands from that Doen prairie dress you've worn for three months straight? Or having to store those sparkly sandals you splurged on at the Net-a-Porter summer sale in the back of your dusty closet?

Most of us stick to the last days of high summer like white on rice, but here at InStyle, Fall means new clothes: new blazers, a great black boot, maybe even a total wardrobe rehaul. (Is that just me?)

Still feeling edgy about ridding your closet of those tube tops? Well, how about this:

Over the weekend, Blake Lively officially declared it the end of summer by jumping the gun and wearing an entirely Fall-centric wardrobe. Since the 17th of August, we’ve seen her in plaid pantsuits, brogues, and dark blue velvet. We, of course, have opinions on each individual outfit (it’s Blake, after all!) and wonder if, perhaps, she’s taken getting into character for her current role a bit too far (has the VMAs ever seen less skin on a red carpet?). Regardless, it’s important to acknowledge the seasonal change declaration by a style star we know and love.

Put your bikinis away ladies. Blake Lively has declared it’s Fall.

VIDEO: Blake Lively Shows Least Amount of Skin Ever Seen at the MTV VMAs

 

1 of 6 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

No Skin in 77-Degrees

At the VMAs Blake showed little to no skin (especially compared to some of her colleagues) when wearing this Roland Mouret sharp-shouldered white suit.

Advertisement
2 of 6 TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Marvelous Mauve in 77-Degrees

We love the mauve coloring of this denim on denim look by Vivienne Westwood. Is this the new Millenial Pink?

3 of 6 James Devaney/Getty Images

All Business in 89-Degrees

Zimmermann makes the pink striped three-piece suit Lively wore on the 19th.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Gotham/Getty Images

Mad For Plaid in 83-Degrees

Lively was spotted in this colorful plaid pants suit, by Roland Mouret, while in New York City. The high was 83 degrees.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Blue Velvet in 83-Degrees

A blue Brunello Cucinelli suit was chosen, in velvet, none-the-less. At least it was sleeveless?

Advertisement
6 of 6 Say Cheese!/Getty Images

Neon Queen in 83-Degrees

This Versace three-piece look was one of many green, neon fashion moments we've seen as of late.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!