Blake Lively Just Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Comfy $95 Sneakers

There’s something to be said about any couple who can pull off coordinating looks without bringing to mind Britney and Justin’s 2001 American Music Awards infamous denim mashup. Most recently, it was Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who proved it is possible.

Earlier this week, the pair was spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City, post-brunch — marking their first appearance since they welcomed a third child earlier this summer. Looking like the embodiment of all our cozy fall outfit goals, the couple kept it casual by bundling up in coordinating navy chilly weather essentials. Blake’s footwear of choice for the adorable outing? None other than a pair of celebrity-favorite Allbirds Wool Runners.

With A-listers like of Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, and Mila Kunis sporting Allbirds on the regular, the San Fransisco-based footwear brand has quickly garnered a cult following among those looking for a comfortable, yet trendy, sneaker option.

If you’re scratching your head over how a wool sneaker could possibly be comfy enough to wear, even sans socks (if that’s your kind of thing), stay with us. The sustainable brand’s shoes are made from New Zealand Merino wool, which, unlike scratchy traditional wool, is super soft, breathable, and ultra-lightweight. Better yet, the sneakers are both machine washable and moisture-wicking for a fit that’s always clean and cool, no matter how often you sport them.

Celebrities aside, shoppers have awarded the Allbirds Women's Wool Runners 4.8 stars with nearly 600 raving reviews, noting their insanely comfortable fit and stylish versatility.

“Oddly enough, I learned of Allbirds by seeing Sarah Jessica Parker in them in People magazine. I then read all the reviews and knew I had to have a pair. I wore them to Disney World for four days straight,” said one reviewer. “I will never wear another brand of sneakers again! I decided to size up to a 10 since there are no half sizes and I am between a nine and a nine and a half. They look a little big on my foot but I really don’t care. I feel as though I am walking on air. Why did I not know about these sooner?”

You heard it here, folks. Get the Blake Lively-approved Allbirds sneakers while they’re still in stock.

