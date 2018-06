1 of 7 MCV (4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

Achieving high-def depth with brocade, foil, leaf, sequins and embossed surfaces, black-and-gold alchemizes Renaissance, hippie, Asian, and modernist influences in spectacular ways.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Let gold dominate. It's more fun and flattering. Do not let any other color come out to play with these two. No jewelry except for gold earrings. Find one knockout garment that will take you through the holiday and beyond.



Photos: (left to right) Ralph Lauren, Roberto Cavalli, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana