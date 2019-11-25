Reese Witherspoon’s Cozy Birkenstocks Just Got a Glittery Makeover

Image zoom Nordstrom

Once preceded by its granola reputation, Birkenstock has reinvented itself as a go-to brand for comfy and stylish sandals. Since debuting an eye-catching collab with Opening Ceremony earlier this year, the brand is back to bless our arches once again, this time by putting an unexpected twist on the Arizona Shearling Slides Reese Witherspoon wore on repeat this fall.

To be quite honest, I’ve been dreaming about these fuzzy slides ever since they first debuted in the actress’s street-style looks last month. I told myself the impending New York City winter meant I should prioritize boots and full-coverage footwear, or else I’d find myself ill-prepared and sliding down the subway slush in a matter of weeks. But when Birkenstock went on to give those very Reese Witherspoon-approved slippers the full-on *glitter* treatment, I knew it was meant to be.

Not only were the cozy slippers upgraded with a shimmering, glitter-dusted finish — not the type that sheds everywhere and somehow never actually leaves — the plush shearling lining was also given an electric purple makeover. What’s more, Birkenstock released the same silver glitter-dusted design to its Boston Genuine Shearling Glitter Dust Clog, which offers a more full-coverage look fit for all the elements.

As someone whose upcoming New Year’s resolution is to establish a no-shoes rule in my room once and for all, I’ve taken to wearing my Birkenstocks around my apartment non-stop and parking them at my bedroom door. With the drop in temperatures and primal urge to wrap up in everything cozy immediately upon getting home, Birkenstock’s move to give the Arizona Shearling sandals a glittery makeover is just what I needed to add a bit of flair to my quest for floors free of city germs. Plus, they’re just plain fun.

Since the Arizona Glitter Glitter Dust Slides are only available at Nordstrom, you’ll want to act fast to snag them in your size before the holidays. I, for one, can only hope that Reese decides to expand her own personal Birkenstock collection to include this very Elle Woods-worthy revamp so we can twin through the winter.

