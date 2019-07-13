Birgit Kos Talks Being Discovered in a Mall, Modeling Next to Jamie Dornan, and Hiking in Tom Ford

Image zoom Matthew Sprout/Exposure NY

There’s a reason why Birgit Kos looks oh so comfortable prancing around New York City’s Central Park in ready-to-wear and heels. The 24-year-old Dutch model, who is based in Switzerland, is much more in her element in the great outdoors than on stuffy runways. “I like to be outside as much as possible,” says Kos. “And whenever I get a break from work, I go straight home to the countryside to hike, camp, walk my dog Akira, and just breathe.”

Lately, those little moments of zen are few and far between. Since Kos was discovered at 15 while shopping with her parents in Amsterdam, her career has taken off both on the runway (Chanel, Max Mara, Moschino) and in buzzy campaigns (Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford Beauty). “At first I was really relaxed about it and thought, ‘OK, I’ll try the modeling thing for a bit.’ Then when I started getting contracts, I was like, ‘Holy shit! I can actually do this,’” she says.

Kos’s biggest pinch-me moment so far? Starring alongside actor Jamie Dornan last year in the steamy campaign for Boss the Scent. “I called my mom and said, ‘Do you know who I’m doing a commercial with? What if it’s like Fifty Shades of Grey?’ ” She laughs. “But Jamie is so cool, it wasn’t that way at all.” The experience motivated her to think big about her next career move.

“I’d like to focus more on acting because it doesn’t have an age limit,” she says. But for now Kos is thankful for her day job. “Modeling has inspired me to dress up more in my daily life,” she says. “The only thing is you can’t really go hiking in Tom Ford.”

For more stories like this, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download July 19.