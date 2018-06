1 of 6 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Obviously, the fashion world is worried about global freezing when cables look like they could hold up a bridge and gauges are thick as down. But this glorious needlework-less slouchy and curl-up-able than last fall’s-has not been crafted solely for coziness. The message being sent (via cable) is one of luxury.



HOW TO WEAR IT

On one runway after another, these woolies were shown atop evening gowns, long chiffon skirts, voluminously wide trousers or under silk anoraks. You may not wear one to the opera, but the concept is clear-don’t toss these pieces in the jeans pile. Shivering for glamour has lost its status. Warmth is the new chic.



Photos: (left to right) Dries Van Noten, Stella McCartney, Alexander Wang, Michael Kors