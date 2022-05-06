I'm a 38DD, and These 2-in-1 Sports Bra Tops Are Actually Supportive for Workouts

The FP Movement Free Throw Crop comes in 25 colors, which is great because you will almost definitely end up buying more than one. My only issue with this top is the same one I generally have with Free People and FP Movement — the sizing is quite limited. This one caps out at an XL, but it's a perfect fit for my 38DD chest. It's form fitting, and the length is that sweet spot in between a bra and a full length shirt; it ends an inch above the waistband of my bottoms. This is also the most affordable and functional top I've come across.