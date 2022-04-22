I Own 26 Pairs of Leggings but This J.Lo-Approved Brand Makes the Softest, Most Comfortable Set
As someone who regularly runs and also enjoys being as comfortable as humanly possible, I've amassed quite the leggings collection. To be exact, I own 26 pairs — and this is after a recent spring cleaning-inspired closet purge. I'm not ashamed to admit it, especially since half of them are in fun colors and have an array of one-off details like mesh panels or secret pockets. The other half are, of course, plain and black.
Regardless of my existing stash, I immediately jumped at the opportunity to test out a pair of Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught in the Midi High-Waisted Leggings. The brand's famous fabric is eclipsed only by its equally famous clientele, which includes repeat fan Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo has been spotted out in Beyond Yoga's signature soft leggings on her way to a workout or performance rehearsal on a number of occasions (bedazzled water bottle in hand), which was more than enough convincing for me to give yet another brand a try. The second I slid them onto my legs, I was sold. The Spacedye fabric — what the brand calls its "buttery soft performance fabric with a unique texture and exceptionally soft hand" — is a polyester and lycra blend unlike any I've felt before.
I took the leggings for a literal test run the day I got them, and was delighted that they didn't budge at all. I never had to tug them up mid-jog and the urge to pull them back into place was totally nonexistent. The leggings do a great job of wicking away moisture and kept me feeling cool and dry throughout my workout. My lower half felt completely secure in the fabric that had the same feel as compression tights without being too restrictive, and the high-waisted fit was flattering, hitting just a few inches below my sports bra.
These leggings have garnered hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who can't get over how soft and comfortable they are, too. One loyal fan of the brand wrote that these leggings are "without a doubt the best." The shopper added that this pair is the "softest with the perfect amount of compression." Another wrote that the leggings are "so soft and comfortable" and "worth the money," too. "I own five pairs," they said, "and love each one."
These particular Beyond Yoga leggings come in six neural colors year-round, but the brand recently added 13 bright, eye-catching hues, like electric blue, soft lavender, pine green, and a sunny yellow, to name a few. Shoppers specifically called out the unique colors in their reviews, with one describing the number of options as "incredible."
Invest in the softest leggings of your life in one of the most beautiful spring colors by ordering a pair (or two) of the Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught in the Midi High-Waisted Leggings today.