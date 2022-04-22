I Own 26 Pairs of Leggings but This J.Lo-Approved Brand Makes the Softest, Most Comfortable Set

Regardless of my existing stash, I immediately jumped at the opportunity to test out a pair of Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught in the Midi High-Waisted Leggings. The brand's famous fabric is eclipsed only by its equally famous clientele, which includes repeat fan Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo has been spotted out in Beyond Yoga's signature soft leggings on her way to a workout or performance rehearsal on a number of occasions (bedazzled water bottle in hand), which was more than enough convincing for me to give yet another brand a try. The second I slid them onto my legs, I was sold. The Spacedye fabric — what the brand calls its "buttery soft performance fabric with a unique texture and exceptionally soft hand" — is a polyester and lycra blend unlike any I've felt before.