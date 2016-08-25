5 Reasons to Reconsider the Skirt Suit, Thanks to Beyoncé

Splash News
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) Ann Jacoby (Market)
Aug 25, 2016 @ 7:00 am

While last February’s round of shows may have hinted at the skirt suit's first big moment in 15 years—Jason Wu, Tory Burch, and Michael Kors all included the old school combo in their fall 2016 collections—Beyoncé just sped up the process. Dressed in a coordinating mini and pinstripe blazer and worthy of '90s TV power-dressing icons, like Ally McBeal and Hilary Banks, the singer has us reconsidering the workwear ensemble of yore at the premiere of Hand of Stone last Monday night (where, it must be noted, her hubby adorably wore a sports jacket and trousers in the same steely shade of gray). Take a gander at the star above: Minus the evening-ready short hemline, it's such a fresh take on office style, right?

Right. To wit, we’ve gathered 5 updated (and HR-friendly) takes on matchy-matchy look—keep scrolling to break out of your black pants rut.

1 of 5 Courtesy

BALENCIAGA

Structured, sleek, and studded with neat rows of silver buttons, this combination feels especially modern with an equally clean-lined shoe.  

Balenciaga jacket, $2,240; matchesfashion.com. Balenciaga skirt, $1,024; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

J. Crew

Don’t let the neutral hue fool you: With an eye-catching color layered in—we suggest bright red or, for stricter officers, pale pink—slate gray suiting makes a lasting impression.  

J. Crew jacket, $288; jcrew.com. J. Crew skirt, $148; jcrew.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

Zara

Paging Coco Chanel! A set of boucle separates instantly channels the iconic designer’s famously feminine take on suiting.  

Zara jacket, $149; zara.com. Zara skirt, $50; zara.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Theory

Saddled with an extra strict dress code? A precisely tailored set in all black puts a chic spin on conservative style.  

Theory jacket, $425; theory.com. Theory skirt, $215; theory.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

RAEY

Between the tweedy fabric and a lean, figure-conscious cut, a truly ladylike way to dabble in menswear.  

Raey jacket, $504; matchesfashion.com. Raey skirt, $424; matchesfashion.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!