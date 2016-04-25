See Every Single Look from Beyoncé's Visual Album Lemonade 

Courtesy TIdal
Andrea Cheng
Apr 25, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album Lemonade over the weekend, and it was everything we hoped for and more. The album, which was released exclusively on Tidal and HBO for one day only, is a visual masterpiece that unites her songs with vivid imagery, compelling cinematography, the words of poet Warsan Shire, and toward the end, personal footage. In less than an hour, we're given a glimpse at the singer's innermost thoughts, most specifically about her marital struggles with Jay Z, which are broken out into stages, beginning with anger and denial, and ending with hope and reconciliation.

As raw and emotional as the lyrics are, it is the fashion that left us reeling and had us feeling all the feels. From the amazing yellow ruffled Roberto Cavalli dress to sexy sequined bodysuits (a Beyoncé wardrobe staple), see the most memorable looks (aka all of them) from Lemonade.

1 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Pray You Catch Me"

In a zip-up black hoodie.

2 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Pray You Catch Me"

In a knotted turban and a strappy top.

3 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Pray You Catch Me"

In a sequined knit and a wine-hued skirt.

4 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Hold Up"

In a yellow off-the-shoulder ruffled Roberto Cavalli gown with lace panels.

5 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Don't Hurt Yourself"

In a Yeezy crop top and leggings with a Hood by Air fur coat.

6 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Sorry"

In GIG couture knitwear.

7 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Sorry"

In a black Swarovski crystal-encrusted Yousef al-Jasmi bodysuit.

8 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Sorry"

In a men's camouflage Neil Barrett suit and black bralet.

9 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Sorry"

In a metallic Zana Bayne bra. 

10 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"6 Inch"

In a strapless red ball gown with a bib necklace and headpiece.

11 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"6 Inch"

In a Swarovski-encrusted Nicolas Jebran gown.

12 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"6 Inch"

In a black lace bodysuit.

13 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"6 Inch"

In a white lace bodysuit by stylist Marni Senofonte.

14 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"6 Inch"

In a piped printed shirt and brocade suit separates by Gucci.

15 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Daddy Lessons"

In a white tank and jeans.

16 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Daddy Lessons"

In a white lace dress.

17 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Love Drought"

In a collared dress with black panels.

18 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Love Drought"

In a pale blue dress.

19 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Love Drought"

In a metallic slip dress.

20 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Love Drought"

In a metallic slip dress with black tulle.

21 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Sandcastles"

In a navy one-shoulder dress.

22 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Freedom"

In a white Maria Lucia Hohan gown.

23 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Freedom"

In a white Givenchy lace dress.

24 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Freedom"

In a white dress.

25 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"Freedom"

In a white slip dress.

26 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

Redemption

In a coral off-the-shoulder Rosie Assoulin top.

27 of 27 Courtesy Tidal

"All Night"

In a printed dress.

