See Every Single Look from Beyoncé's Visual Album Lemonade 

Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album Lemonade over the weekend, and it was everything we hoped for and more. The album, which was released exclusively on Tidal and HBO for one day only, is a visual masterpiece that unites her songs with vivid imagery, compelling cinematography, the words of poet Warsan Shire, and toward the end, personal footage. In less than an hour, we're given a glimpse at the singer's innermost thoughts, most specifically about her marital struggles with Jay Z, which are broken out into stages, beginning with anger and denial, and ending with hope and reconciliation.

As raw and emotional as the lyrics are, it is the fashion that left us reeling and had us feeling all the feels. From the amazing yellow ruffled Roberto Cavalli dress to sexy sequined bodysuits (a Beyoncé wardrobe staple), see the most memorable looks (aka all of them) from Lemonade.