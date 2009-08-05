Better Machine Cleaning 101 Sponsored by Tide

We've all been there. In a rush, we overfill our washing machine, which can cause a number of dastardly laundry issues. Overfilling doesn't leave enough space for the water and detergent to circulate around the clothing. Clothing rubs more, potentially causing pilling and stretching. And too much weight can stress your machine. The best way to know what full means to your washer is to check your machine's user guide. Fill is determined by weight, so a pair of jeans goes farther toward filling than cotton slacks. Try to mix clothing types and sizes, to give items more room to swish around. And it's just as important to not overfill the dryer. Clothing needs room to tumble and to allow the air inside the machine to circulate and do its job. A good rule of thumb here is 2/3 full.GET MORE INFO