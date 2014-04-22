The '90s Are Alive and Well! Betsey Johnson Revives Her Iconic Must-Have Styles

It's no secret that the '90s are back in a big way this spring, and Betsey Johnson is giving all you lovers of the hallowed decade a major reason to be excited. Urban Outfitters has just released Betsey Johnson Vintage For UO, an exclusive capsule collection that brings the designer's fun and flirty '90s classics back to life.

The retailer replicated Johnson's most loved creations from one of our favorite decades, including floral-print maxi-dresses, lace slip frocks, and a pouffy pink tulle confection. Cure your nineties nostalgia with one of the collection's eight pieces ($89 to $350), and style the designs in traditional grunge fashion with plaid button-downs, a chunky cardigan, leather jackets, and biker boots, or opt for something sweeter.

Feel like you missed out on those iconic Betsey Johnson dresses from the '90s? See the full Betsey Johnson Vintage For UO collection in our gallery, and shop the line now in select Urban Outfitters stores and on urbanoutfitters.com.