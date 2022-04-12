Betsey Johnson Wants to Shake Up Your Underwear Drawer

The new Knix collection features 21 styles, including various types of the brand's popular underwear and bras, as well as a nightgown and pajama set. Each item is available in four of Johnson's signature "pretty and punk" prints, including a large "vintage" rose design that comes in two bright colorways, a "sexy" leopard print, "cute" butterflies, and another "sweet" floral option. Johnson says her designs are for people who "want a bit of kick out of their clothes," and also describes the patterns as her "life."