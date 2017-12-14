The Best Workout Leggings to Buy Now

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Dec 14, 2017

A big motivation for exercising (besides feeling great and staying in shape, of course) is getting to wear new athletic gear. While looking pulled together feels great, it's also important to think of technology and fit when on the hunt for a new pair of leggings. We're big fans of functional details, like moisture-wicking fabric or tummy-flattering waistbands. No matter what you're in the market for, let us help you select your next obsession for the gym, like the cute P.E Nation leggings above.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Vimmia Adagio Sports Leggings

The higher waist band is perfect for smoothing the tummy.

$128 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Nike Power Flash printed mesh-paneled Dri-FIT stretch legging

For heavy activity, try these moisture-wicking faves.

$65 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Body Language Kiki Leggings

Add a feminine touch with a blush version.

$119 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Gymshark Flex Leggings

While mesh is all the rage, this color-blocked style is the perfect alternative.

$38 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

RBX Contour Graphic Leggings

Smart line placements help give your legs a toned look.

from $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

P.E Nation Time Out Leggings

Elongate your legs with vertical side lines.

$140 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Adidas by Stella McCartney Climaheat ribbed knit-paneled stretch leggings

The PVC trim gives these leggings a cool, futuristic feel.

$105 (Originally $150) SHOP NOW

