13 White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything
The plain white tee will never go out of style. But that doesn't mean it won't evolve and improve over the years. Nowadays, there's so much more to consider beyond price point when shopping for this classic. There are different lengths, hemlines, neck cuts, and fabric options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a shirt that'll hold up its color and shape for years to come, something made from sustainable fabric, or both, this list of the best white T-shirts on the market has you covered.
Even though a white tee is a timeless classic, it's also easy to switch up how you style it to evoke a completely different mood every time you wear it. Wear your white tee with black slacks to work, or pair it with your favorite light-wash denim for the weekend. Dress it up or down by adding simple gold accessories like earrings or a paperclip necklace, or wear it with cut-off shorts during a beach day this summer. Old Navy EveryWear V-Neck earned the best overall spot for its wide size range, affordable price, and classic fit.
Here are the top choices for the best white T-shirts for women.
Best Overall: Old Navy EveryWear V-Neck
What We Love: The 4X size range and affordable price makes this an inclusive pick.
What We Don't Love: This 100% cotton shirt may shrink slightly in the wash.
Whether you want to wear this shirt tucked into trousers or relaxed over jeans, it'll be versatile for every mood you find yourself in. The sizing options are super expansive for this tee, going up to a 4X. There are also regular, petite, and tall options, so you can make sure the v-neck fits how it should in the length as well.
Because this tee is made from 100% cotton, be aware that it will shrink slightly in the wash. You might want to size up, at many reviewers' recommendations.
Fabric: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed, curved hem | Size Range: XS-4X
Best Value: Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve Tee
What We Love: This shirt is machine washable and has a soft touch feel.
What We Don't Love: Since it's 100% cotton, it may shrink in the wash.
This is the perfect white tee to reach for when you want something simple and easy to pair with jeans. When you tuck it into jeans, it feels elevated for going on a mid-afternoon errand run or meeting up with friends for coffee. Just pair it with gold hoops or a gold chain and some white sneakers and you'll look effortlessly polished.
Because the cropped cut falls just below the midriff, you won't feel like a complete teen wearing this tee out. However, you will appreciate the youth-approved price point. This tee is typically sold under $10, which makes it an affordable summer staple.
Although this shirt comes in a size up to 5X, sizes above XX-Large do go out of stock frequently.
Fabric: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed | Size Range: S-5X
Best Splurge: Falconeri Oversized Silk & Cotton T-Shirt
What We Love: There are elevated details like slits on the sides of the waist.
What We Don't Love: This shirt is a bit more fussy with its hand wash only instructions.
This oversized tee has the perfect finishing touches that elevate it from everyday basic to something special. It features a blend of silk and cotton fabric, so it's ultra soft and feels great against the skin. It's perfect for warmer weather, since it's breathable, or as a base layer under a jacket in the winter. With small slits on the side of the waist, it looks more polished than a T-shirt, which means you can wear it to work.
Fabric: 57% silk, 43% cotton | Fit: Oversized | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Plus Size: Universal Standard Tee Rex
What We Love: There are crew neck, v-neck, and petite options all within the same extended size range.
What We Don't Love: You cannot put this shirt in the dryer.
The Peruvian cotton that this tee is woven with is built to actually get softer in the wash, if you can believe it. The fabric is also wrinkle-resistant and is built to hold up over years to come, which, considering the price of $50, makes it a pretty affordable "investment" piece. But the real stand-out here is the impressive size range. You can purchase these shirts in different cuts and styles in a size range of XS to 4XL to get the perfect fit.
However, this shirt does require a little TLC to keep it looking fabulous for years to come. You cannot place it in the dryer; only lay flat to dry. But the extra effort is how it's able to hold up its shape and get softer after each wash, so we think it's worth it.
Fabric: 100% cotton | Fit: Relaxed fitted | Size Range: XS-4XL
Best Petite: Gap Shrunken T-Shirt
What We Love: The shorter torso length is often a better fit for petite sizing.
What We Don't Love: It'd be nice to see Gap expand their size range to include plus size.
What makes a fit petite? Well for starters, from the shoulder to the waist, the length will be shorter so the tee will fit how it was intended on petite bodies. This shirt measures just 22-inches from shoulder to waist, so it falls just above the hip. It has a crew neck cut and soft-knit short sleeves.
This tee can be machine washed cold on the gentle cycle, which makes it easy to maintain and make part of your everyday closet. It's easy to find the right sizing, since the brand offers petite, regular, and tall size options in the same T-shirt type.
Fabric: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed | Size Range: Petite XS-L
Best Crew Neck: Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
What We Love: This tee is modeled to look like vintage tees, pre-shrunk for the perfect lasting fit.
What We Don't Love: It runs slightly large, so take a look at the size chart before ordering.
This shirt falls just at the waist, so you won't find any trendy, cropped styles here. In fact, this shirt is modeled after vintage tees, so if you want a timeless look, fit, and feel, this tee is for you. Because this shirt is made of a cotton and poly blend and has a pre-shrunken fit, it won't change sizes in the wash. The look and quality of this tee is super easy to maintain as well, as you can machine wash it.
Throw it on with your favorite pair of jeans and flats and a little lipstick and you're ready to go. It's like the no-makeup makeup look of T-shirts. However, Madewell fits pretty true to size and might even run slightly large for some customers, so be sure to keep that in mind when you're shopping.
Fabric: Cotton blend | Fit: Slightly shrunken | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best V-Neck: A New Day Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
What We Love: This shirt is machine washable and the loose fit makes it comfortable enough for everyday wear.
What We Don't Love: Some shoppers say the cut of the T-shirt is a little long and runs large.
This v-neck is so versatile, you can tuck it into the front of boyfriend jeans and add some gold jewelry for an elevated and chic look. Or you can dress it down and wear it all summer long with cut off shorts and your favorite baseball cap. However you choose to style it, wear it as much as you want because this tee is easy to care for. It's completely machine washable and you can tumble dry it.
The tee is loose-fitting, so if you want a slimmer fit, you should size down. The hem also hits at the hip, not the waist, so it might sit a bit longer than the en vogue cropped T-shirts.
Fabric: 95% Rayon 5% Spandex | Fit: Loose | Size Range: XS-4X
Best Scoop Neck: Marine Layer Classic Scoop Neck Tee
What We Love: This tee is made with an eco-friendly fabric blend.
What We Don't Love: Although not labeled as a cropped tee, this does have a shorter fit.
This scoop neck tee is made of a fabric blend of 50% cotton and 50% Tencel MicroModal fabric. According to the brand, Modal comes from a mix of recycled beech wood which is both natural and sustainable for the eco-conscious shopper. It's also a material that's naturally soft, so this material will feel barely-there against the skin and will keep you cool in the hot summer months.
You can machine wash this tee to keep it looking new for years to come. Although this shirt is not listed or marketed as a crop top, some reviewers complained that the cut was a bit too short.
Fabric: 50% Supima cotton, 50% Tencel MicroModal | Fit: Slightly fitted | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Workout: Outdoor Voices Everyday Shortsleeve
What We Love: This shirt is true to size and cut right at the waist.
What We Don't Love: It's not clear how to care for this t-shirt over time.
They say when you find something you love, buy it in every color. And that's exactly what you can do with this t-shirt that comes in 13 different color ways. With a true-to-size fit, you seriously can't go wrong. The shirt is slightly cropped, but falls below the belly button, so it's more of a comfortable length versus a belly-baring tee.
Typically 100% cotton items shrink in the wash and it's not fully clear how to care for this garment based on the website's descriptions alone.
Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton | Fit: Classic | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Loose-Fitting: Athleta Cloudlight Stratus Tee
What We Love: This shirt is cut longer and made to cover up your butt.
What We Don't Love: The material is pretty thin and slightly see-through.
Whether you choose regular, petite, or tall sizing, the extended size range is available in all options. This shirt is made with TENCEL Modal fabric, which is produced from beechwood trees that are only harvested from sustainable forests. That means 99% of the raw material comes from certified sources. If you want to feel good about your purchase while looking good, this T-shirt is for you.
Be aware of the cut of this fabric: The hem extends past the butt and the shirt has an oversized, loose fit. It's ideal for pairing with leggings or when you want a bit more coverage. If you don't want it to be that loose, consider sizing down. Some shoppers complained of a thin material that doesn't hold up over time.
Fabric: Polyester and TENCEL Modal | Fit: Oversized | Size Range: XXS-3X
Best Form-Fitting: SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
What We Love: This tee has an ultra-flattering, curve-hugging cut and fit.
What We Don't Love: Many products are only available in limited quantities and sell out quickly.
What's perhaps most impressive about the SKIMS white tee is both the size range, and the curve-hugging fit that is flattering across body types. It's form-fitting even if you size up, which makes it look polished no matter where you wear it too. The cotton jersey collection from SKIMS is designed to be made from a thicker, more covered material, whereas other collections may be more on the sheer side.
Because many products are only available in limited quantities, you should request to join a mailing list to make sure you don't miss your desired color and size drop. Be aware the color bone is more of a creamy, off-white shade.
Fabric: 90% cotton, 10% spandex | Fit: Fitted | Size Range: XXS-4X
Best Boyfriend: Aerie Distressed Boyfriend T-Shirt
What We Love: This trendy tee has a relaxed fit and is machine washable.
What We Don't Love: This tee is not for a polished look: it's ideal for the weekend, not the workday.
Aerie is one of the best brands on the market for everyday basics, for everything from their swimsuits, outerwear, and of course, this distressed boyfriend tee. This tee even earned the Aerie "Real Good" seal, which means it's one of the most sustainably made products the brand offers.
So what makes this tee a boyfriend fit, you ask? Basically, it gets its name from its length. This tee falls just below the butt, so you can enjoy that oversized, relaxed fit that looks great with jean cut-offs or bike shorts. This tee gives off a "lived in" feel.
Another thing that's so great about Aerie is that this tee can be machine washed and dried. Just be aware that since it's made from 100% cotton, it will shrink ever-so-slightly in the wash.
Fabric: 100% cotton | Fit: Relaxed, longer length | Size Range: XXS- XXL
Best Long Sleeve: Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Long Sleeve Crew
What We Love: This versatile tee is easily washed in the washing machine.
What We Don't Love: The thin material may be slightly see through.
The perfect long sleeve white tee should be versatile and breathable so you're not just rocking it in the cold weather months. Since this one is made from a 95% pima cotton and a 5% elastane blend, it'll be lightweight against the skin and ultra breathable.
Because this fabric offers a touch of stretch, it creates a custom fit for whoever wears it. A seam runs along the back of the tee to keep you itch-free and comfortable in any situation. You can wear this shirt with cut-offs in the summer or layer it underneath your favorite cashmere sweater in the winter. Either way, you'll be reaching for it all year long.
Fabric: 95% pima cotton, 5% elastane | Fit: Fitted | Size Range: XXS-XL
What to Keep in Mind
Fit
The white T-shirt has evolved over the years, and now you can get just about any type of cut, sleeve length, or fabric blend you're after. You can even get an off-white or bone color option if you don't like whites that are too bright.
Measure from your shoulder to torso to find the right length for your body. Most uncropped t-shirts will fall at the hip and more cropped styles lie between the waist and high hip. Brands will list the length of their styles in inches, so it should be pretty easy to get it right with just a bit of attention.
Material
You want your basic white tee to be breathable and versatile for season changes. One of the best ways to accomplish this is to look for a cotton or cotton blend T-shirt. They'll be lightweight, keep their shape, and are perfect for layering. Cotton blends with spandex may offer a tighter fit, while elastane and other fabrics can give more stretch or a softer feel.
Your Questions, Answered
What is the best fabric for a white T-shirt?
According to Zuajeiliy Romero, the VP of Styling at Wishi, the best material and fabric to look for for a plain white tee is cotton. This will keep the tee looking both structured and feel light and breathable against the skin. "Modal is always a plus for softness and drape but I think a white T-shirt should be structured," says Romero.
How should you wash a white T-shirt?
Even though a lot of the T-shirts listed above say they can be machine washed, Romero advises against it. "Hand washing is best because the washer/dryer cycle can turn your whites yellow," she says. Romero recommends washing your tees with Laundress Whites Detergent. If you have a stain, she recommends treating them with Oxiclean Stain Remover Powder.
Another tip? Hang try each piece. It'll retain its shape for longer and dry faster.
What hemline is the most flattering?
For a polished look, your white T-shirt should hit the top of your jeans so your outfit looks put together, Romero says. But of course, you can reach for whatever cut and hem you like the most and feel most comfortable in. A longer style may be best for wearing with leggings or for providing more bum coverage, whereas cropped style shows off your waistline and can be styled more casually and fun.