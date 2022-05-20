13 White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything

Best Overall: Old Navy EveryWear V-Neck

What We Love: The 4X size range and affordable price makes this an inclusive pick.

What We Don't Love: This 100% cotton shirt may shrink slightly in the wash.

Whether you want to wear this shirt tucked into trousers or relaxed over jeans, it'll be versatile for every mood you find yourself in. The sizing options are super expansive for this tee, going up to a 4X. There are also regular, petite, and tall options, so you can make sure the v-neck fits how it should in the length as well.

Because this tee is made from 100% cotton, be aware that it will shrink slightly in the wash. You might want to size up, at many reviewers' recommendations.

Fabric: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed, curved hem | Size Range: XS-4X